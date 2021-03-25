Threats of higher taxes could trigger major selling of stocks by the wealthy: strategist

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

With fears over higher taxes from the Biden administration in order to pay for a sweeping infrastructure bill only growing, some in the financial services community are already starting to voice concern on the impact to the stock market.

"It is a big topic of conversation. So your average high-net-worth investor is looking at tax rates and the conversation on tax rates. It's a big driver of how they plan," said Andrew Mies, 6 Meridian founder and chief investment officer, on Yahoo Finance Live.

Remember, then 2020 presidential candidate Biden put forth reversing half of former President Donald Trump’s signature tax cuts, lifting the statutory rate to 28%. Numerous other tax hikes from the now Biden administration could also be in the cards, as Stifel's Chief Washington policy strategist Brian Gardner recently told Yahoo Finance live.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen fanned the flames on the tax debate during testimony to lawmakers this week. “We do need to raise revenues in a fair way to support the spending that this economy needs to be competitive and productive,” Yellen said.

Mies thinks the selling of stocks could happen before any increase in taxes.

"The first one you look at is the move in individual rates. That's not hugely significant going from 37% to 39%. But the move in the corporate tax rate and the long-term capital gains tax rate, if that were to move from the low 20s currently to the marginal tax rate, that would be a significant driver of investor behavior and I think that you could see a lot of people starting anticipatory selling to lock in things they feel are pretty fully valued," Mies explained.

Some of that tax related selling may be playing out in drips and drabs right now.

As concerns on future tax rates have intensified in March, the Nasdaq Composite has dropped about 5%. High-flying tech stocks such as Tesla and Salesforce have lost even more amidst the pullback — each have shed nearly 15%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is lower by 1% in the last month.

"Taxes…everyone is talking about that as well," quipped EvercoreISI senior managing director Dennis DeBusschere in a note to clients on Thursday.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

    What to make of markets today? Everything is both up and down. The major stock indexes are showing strong gains for the past year, but have seen recent pullbacks. High volatility, however, brings on opportunities. During these pullbacks, investors get a chance to ‘buy low and sell high,’ taking advantage of short-term falls in share prices. There’s risk, of course. Stocks don’t exist in a vacuum, and the forces tugging on them are subject to their own varying influences. Inflation worries, sparked by Federal spending plans, have pushed up bond yields, but the Federal Reserve has no intention of raising interest rates any time soon. The financial landscape is uncertain – and the only clarity is that, for now, stocks are currently offering the best rates of return. Wall Street’s analysts are still seeing plenty – in their words – attractive entry points, stocks that are primed for just this sort of trading. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on three such stocks. Let's take a closer look. AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) We'll start with AbCellera, which holds a fascinating position in the biotech industry. The company is a leader in human antibody research, researching the immune system to develop antibodies which be used as the base for new drugs and disease treatments. AbCellera – and its tech platform – have been involved in the fight against COVID-19 since last summer, researching potential antibody treatments for the virus. Its Covid-19 drug, Bamlanivimab, developed in partnership with Eli Lilly, was granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA this past November, and has shown positive results in two Phase 3 clinical trials. AbCellera is no stranger to pandemic-related research. The company had a leading role in the Pandemic Prevention Platform, part of the DARPA Biological Tech Office. AbCellera works on developing countermeasures to pandemic agents on an accelerated timescale. ABCL shares are new to the public market; the company held its IPO this past December. In its first day of trading, ABCL jumped from a $20 initial price to an afternoon high above $70 before closing the day at $58.90. The IPO raised over $555.5 million in gross proceeds. Since then, the stock has fallen, and ABCL shares are now down 55%. This opens up the ‘attractive entry point’ seen by Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth. “With the pace of new company creation in biotech at highs, and a clear value proposition for partners (high-throughput solution intended to shorten the antibody discovery cycle and generate higher probability drug candidates), we believe the pullback in shares offers an attractive entry point for investors looking to capitalize on the disruptive potential of a leading technology-powered drug discovery platform,” Fauth opined. Getting into the details, the Credit Suisse analyst adds, “We believe ABCL offers uniquely strong thesis fundamentals that clearly stand out from some of the comps that have lagged in recent days, including (1) visibility on substantial near-term cash flows generation from bamlanivimab and no financing overhang, (2) a differentiated and increasingly validated discovery platform with a large TAM, and (3) underappreciated LT business model optionality.” To this end, Fauth gives ABCL shares a $54 target price, suggesting a robust 103% upside potential by year’s end. His bullish target supports his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Fauth’s track record, click here) Sometimes, Wall Street’s analysts all agree, and that’s the case here. ABCL has 5 recent reviews and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $26.55 with an average target of $55.80 implying ~107% one-year upside. (See ABCL stock analysis on TipRanks) Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) The next 'attractive' stock we're looking at is Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a California-based clinical research firm focusing on RNA-targeted therapeutics. These medications are designed to interact with the patient’s own RNA, making for a precise treatment that disrupts disease processes. Ionis has three drugs approved and an active pipeline of candidates in development. The approved drugs are Spinraza, used to treat spinal muscular dystrophy; Tegsedi, used to treat the neurodegenerative disease ATTR; and Waylivra, which treat genetically caused triglycerides in the blood. Of the three drugs, Spinraza has the highest sales, and brought in $2 billion in worldwide revenue last year. More than 11,000 patients were receiving Spinraza at the end of 4Q20. The other two approved drugs, Tegsedi and Waylivra, saw product sales increase 65% from 2019 to 2020. Strong product sales allowed Ionis to finish 2020 with $1.9 billion in cash on hand. The stock has slipped 30% since its recent peak in January, but Oppenheimer's 5-star analyst Kevin Degeeter views the "current valuation as offering an attractive entry point for investors with 9-plus month outlook…” Expanding on this outlook, the analyst adds, “We view simplification of IONS's portfolio and transition from partnering to investment in wholly owned pipeline programs as offering a catalyst for unlocking value from the RNAi platform. We expect IONS shares to enjoy steady multiple expansion as the company diversifies revenue away from Spinraza royalties toward in-house orphan drug therapies, including TTR. There could be upside to our outlook if IONS identifies creative structures to unlock value from its broad pipeline of partnered programs with Biogen, Pfizer, Roche, and Novartis.” Based on the above, DeGeeter rates IONS shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $63 price target that implies room for a 49% one-year upside. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 6 Buys, 3 Holds and 2 Sells add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $56.70 average price target indicates 33% upside potential. (See IONS stock analysis on TipRanks) Equinix (EQIX) From biopharma and biotech, we’ll change gears and take a look at digital tech. Equinix is a leader in the colocation data center market, operating over 200 data centers in 25 countries across the America, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia. The company does business as a real estate investment trust, owning and managing the data centers, which are leased out to business clients. As can be imagined, a major owner/operator of data centers would find itself well-positioned to reap benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic – and Equinix did. It might be fairer to say, however, that the company’s model proved immune to the virus. Equinix’s business has been growing for 18 years, and the corona crisis couldn’t dent that. In 4Q20, the company recorded its 72nd consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. The top line for 2020 came in at $5.99 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Acquisition costs and losses due to debt extinguishment pushed income down by 27% yoy. Looking ahead, the company projects income in range of $6.58 billion to $6.64 billion, for another annual gain of 10% to 11%. Equinix is continuing to expand, and earlier this month released plans for $3 billion hyperscale program, financed in part by joint venture partners. The project will increase the company’s ability to meet the demands of its 10,000-strong customer base. Sami Badri, in his coverage of this stock for Credit Suisse, writes of Equinix’s general situation. “[As] we head towards a post-COVID world, digital leaders will be reminded of the importance of minimizing time to market and the ability to rapidly alter workload capabilities, both of which are eased through the use of the Equinix Metal Platform... Through its partner solutions EQIX will seek to complement its existing interconnection, networking and compute services to offer an expanded choice of Infrastructure as a Service solutions, which will only grow EQIX's appeal among data center customers looking for a long-term solution to best serve their end consumers,” Badri wrote. Regarding the stock’s value to investors, Badri adds, “EQIX is trading below large cap peer DLR based on consensus estimates, also a new recent development. We believe the recent pull back in EQIX's trading price makes this a very attractive entry point.” In all, the analyst gives this stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $942 price target implies a 43% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Badri’s track record, click here) Who doesn’t like a market leader with a near two-decade record of revenue growth? Wall Street’s analysts are unanimous here, giving EQIX 13 Buy reviews for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are selling for $660.23, and their $838.92 average price target implies a 27% one-year upside potential from that level. (See EQIX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 29 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Wednesday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD): Bought 78,761 shares of the agriculture-focused technology platform in China, representing about 0.26% of the ETF. Pinduoduo stock closed 8.73% lower at $124.18 on Wednesday and was further down 0.66% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.6 and low of $33.90. See Also: Why Pinduoduo Could Be 'Primary Beneficiary' Of Alibaba's China Regulatory Misfortunes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Sold 7,698 shares of the e-commerce giant, representing about 0.6158% of the ETF. Amazon stock closed 1.61% lower at $3087.07 on Wednesday and was marginally down in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $3552.25 and low of $1885.78. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKK): Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR): Bought 76,400 shares of the life sciences and materials science company, representing about .056% of the ETF. Schrodinger stock closed 5.61% lower at $67.01 on Wednesday and surged 0.73% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $117 and low of $35.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 2,160 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0006% of the ETF. Repare stock closed 1.08% lower at $28.33 on Wednesday and surged 1.08% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45. Ionis Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: IONS): Bought 310,023 shares representing about 0.15% of the ETF. The biotechnology company specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. Ionis stock closed 0.71% lower at $43.28 on Wednesday and were down 0.16% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $64.37 and low of $42.36. Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS): Bought 54,101 shares in the protein engineering company, representing about 0.0126% of the ETF. Codexis stock closed 7.47% lower at $20.31 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $29.56 and low of $9.33. See also: Best Online Stock Brokers Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 154,223 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0663% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 7.13% lower at $38.97 on Wednesday and surged 2.7% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $22.47. Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD): Bought 81,400 shares of the personalized healthtech company, representing about 0.0349% of the ETF. Accolade stock closed 9.35% lower at $38.10 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $65.25 and low of $28.69. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Bought 84,877 shares of the video calling company, representing about 0.1237% of the ETF. Zoom stock closed 7.3% lower at $314.96 on Wednesday and surged X% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $588.84 and low of $108.53. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG): Bought 165,604 shares of the online real estate marketplace company, representing about 0.0982% of the ETF. Zillow stock closed 5.44% lower at $133.22 on Wednesday and were up 0.23% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.40 and low of $28.26. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Bought 260,400 shares of video game software development company, representing about 0.1117% of the ETF. Unity stock closed 4.61% lower at $92.71 on Wednesday and surged 0.31% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $174.94 and low of $65.11. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 178,400 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.16%% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 8.83% lower at $197.50 on Wednesday and were further down 0.56% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 106,512 shares of advanced genetic medicines innovator, representing about 0.0401% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 8.51% lower at $80.85 on Wednesday and surged 1.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR): Bought 1,209,900 shares of big data analytics company, representing about 0.125% of the ETF. Palantir stock closed 5.93% lower at $21.88 on Wednesday and surged 0.69% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45 and low of $8.90. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 136,815 shares of the clinical-stage biotech company, representing about 0.0521% of the ETF. Fate stock closed 5.98% lower at $81.98 on Wednesday and were up 6.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 298,583 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.0287% of the ETF. Pure stock closed 5.09% lower at $20.89 on Wednesday and surged 2.25% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.53 and low of $10.54. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR): Sold 108,183 shares of the truck maker, representing about 0.0448% of the ETF. Paccar stock closed 0.53% lower at $90.69 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $103.19 and low of $51.87. LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 4,684 shares of online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.0045% of the ETF. LendingTree stock closed 7.31% lower at $204.68 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $135.72. Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TECHY): Sold 410,319 shares of Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.1429% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 5.09% lower at $76.81 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $45.91. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 172,865 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. Paypal stock closed 3.9% lower at $234.27 on Wednesday and surged 0.34% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.40. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ): Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR): Bought 733,313 shares of the blank check company, representing about 0.2333% of the ETF. Jaws stock closed flat at $10.15 on Wednesday and surged 4.33% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $12.10 and low of $9.95. Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ: RAVN): Bought XXX shares of the maker of agricultural tools such as GPS, field computers, assisted-steering systems, and others, representing about 0.0278% of the ETF. Raven stock closed 4.85% lower at $31.80 on Wednesday and were down 0.16% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $45.11 and low of $17.56. One (NYSE: AONE): Bought 132,800 shares in the special purpose acquisition company, representing about 0.049% of the ETF. One stock closed 1.27% lower at $11.7 on Wednesday and surged 0.85% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $15.10 and low of $9.70. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG): Sold 11,404 shares of maker of robotic equipment for minimal invasive surgery, representing about 0.2552% of the ETF. Intuitive stock closed marginally higher at $711.07 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $826.81 and low of $397.01. Komatsu Ltd (OTC: KMTUY): Sold 18,300 shares of the diversified equipment maker, representing about 0.0173% of the ETF. Komatsu stock closed 0.79% lower at $30.22 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $32.30 and low of $14.67. AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV): Sold 6,957 shares in the California-headquartered defense contractor, representing about 0.0252% of the ETF. AroVironment stock closed 1.46% lower at $112.04 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $143.72 and low of $51.26. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD): Bought 167,277 shares of the agriculture-focused technology platform in China, representing about 0.3153% of the ETF. Pinduoduo stock closed 8.73% lower at $124.18 on Wednesday and were further down 0.66% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.6 and low of $33.90. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): Sold 35,268 shares of the social media giant, representing about 0.1469% of the ETF. Facebook stock closed 2.92% lower at $282.14 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $304.67 and low of $150.83. Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI): Sold 36,796 shares of banking and loan company, representing about 0.0740% of the ETF. Silvergate stock closed 10.24% lower at $127.21 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $187.86 and low of $8.11. Watch: ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood Exclusive Benzinga Interview See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Tesla Semi Is Unlikely To Make Inroads To AustraliaJ&J COVID-19 Vaccine To Get Supply Boost As Manufacturing Partner Secures Key FDA Clearance© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

