Threats about a Pembroke Pines school posted to Instagram. A girl, 13, has been arrested.

Instagram threats against Renaissance Charter School put the school on yellow alert on Friday and put a 13-year-old girl in handcuffs, Pembroke Pines police said.

The former Renaissance Charter student was arrested on a charge of written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism.

According to Pines police, threats toward students and faculty at Renaissance’s Pines location, 10501 Pines Blvd., began popping up on Instagram Thursday. In Friday updates, the threatening party claimed to be at the school Friday morning. The school was put on code yellow alert, allowing only limited movement.

After the arrest, Pines police believe there’s no ongoing safety threat at the school.

“Whether written as a joke or a prank, out of frustration or anger, all threats made against our schools will be taken seriously,” Pines police said in a release. “Making threats of this nature is a serious offense and any individual determined to have committed such an act will be arrested and charged accordingly.

“We are again asking all parents to please take this moment to speak with your children about the severe consequences for making threats to do harm and also encourage that they report threats of which they are made aware.”

