Threats prompt shelter-in-place alert Friday in downtown Santa Fe

Oct. 8—The New Mexican

A Santa Fe man was arrested Friday outside of Ikigai Tattoo and Body Piercing in downtown after making several threats to harm himself, his family and those at the shop where he worked, police said.

Anthony Temer, 44, was involved in a violent domestic dispute with relatives Thursday night, Santa Fe police said in a news release Friday. The next morning, Temer made threats to hurt himself and his family, police said. He also stated he would shoot anyone who tried to enter his residence, including law enforcement, according to the release.

Police said Temer also made statements threatening to go downtown with "several firearms," and "destroy" his place of employment. Capt. Aaron Ortiz confirmed Friday Temer works at Ikigai Tattoo and Body Piercing on East Marcy Street.

In response to the threats, police issued a shelter-in-place advisory early Friday afternoon for those in downtown near the area of 100 Marcy St. City spokesman David Herndon confirmed City Hall was placed on lockdown.

Police said Friday evening they received information Temer may have been in the area of Santa Fe High School as well as downtown. As a result, Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski said in an email the school issued a shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution due to police activity in the area."

Temer was apprehended outside of Ikigai Tattoo and Body Piercing. According to the release, responding officers located his car in front of the shop and found two rifles in the vehicle's back seat.

Police issued an alert saying the situation had been resolved about 20 minutes after issuing the downtown shelter-in-place warning.

Temer was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation following his arrest, according to the release. He is being charged with unlawful use of a telephone.