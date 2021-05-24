As threats rise, Democratic lawmakers are concerned for their safety when they head to their home districts

Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
DC security
National Guard keep watch on the Capitol, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

  • Capitol Police said there was a 107% increase in threats to lawmakers in the first 5 months of 2021.

  • Some Democratic lawmakers are worried about safety when they go home, The Washington Post reported.

  • Lawmakers have already spent thousands on private security following the Capitol riots.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Democratic lawmakers heading back home to their districts are concerned over their safety in light of the January 6 Capitol riot and continuing threats, The Washington Post reported.

Several Democrats have privately expressed concerns to leadership over their safety, while others have publicly spoken about the difficulty of balancing the need for public in-person events with the need for security, the Post reported.

"Obviously we're going to return to more outward-facing live, in-person things and I'm thrilled about that. I want to do that," Rep. Susan Wild told the Post. "I think we're going to have to be very cautious. I think there's going to have to be some ramped-up security. Hopefully it's going to be low key, I don't want people to feel like they're walking into an armed event, but I imagine doing a lot of events in parks, in the daytime, staffers and local police are around."

Read more: A multitude of Trump-era mysteries are poised to come roaring back into the headlines. Everyone involved is bracing for what happens after that.

Earlier this month, the Capitol Police reported that threats against lawmakers increased by 107% in the first five months of 2021 compared to 2020.

"Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the Department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase," the Capitol Police wrote earlier this month in response to an inspector general report.

While the House approved a bill that would allot $21.5 million for lawmakers' safety while traveling and for district office security upgrades as part of a $1.9 billion proposal to strengthen security at the Capitol following the riots, it has stalled in the Senate, where Republicans are opposed to the cost. Democrats are also not fully committed.

Several lawmakers, including Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, have already spent tens of thousands of dollars on private security following the Capitol attack, a Punchbowl News analysis of campaign finance records shows.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's DC hotel raised prices to keep QAnon conspiracy theorists from booking rooms, according to a leaked police memo

    Trump Hotel management said price hikes were "to prevent protestors from booking rooms," an intelligence briefing obtained by media outlets shows

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, analysts doubt it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault

    Christopher Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. Grider, 39, a winery owner and former school teacher in Texas is among at least a dozen Capitol riot defendants identified by The Associated Press who have claimed their presence in the building was a result of being “caught up” in the hysteria of the crowd or that they were pushed inside by sheer force. Many attended a rally by Trump, who was refusing to concede even though there was no evidence to suggest the election had been rigged and his own administration said it wasn't.

  • Former Trump Spokesman Must Pay $42,000 in Legal Fees to G/O Media After Losing Defamation Suit

    Jason Miller, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, has been ordered by a federal judge to pay Gizmodo Media Group almost $42,000 in legal expenses after two failed attempts to sue the company. In his first legal attempt, Miller claimed a 2018 viral story from the now-defunct website Splinter titled, “Court Docs Allege Ex-Trump Staffer Drugged Woman He Got Pregnant With ‘Abortion Pill'” had cost him his contract as a political commentator for CNN. Miller attempted to secure $100 million from G/O media in the original suit, but a federal judge ruled that story had been accurately reported, making Miller’s claims moot. The story laid out the details of Miller’s divorce from ex-wife A.J Delgado, who he met during the campaign in 2016. Delgado’s legal team alleged that Miller had an affair with a woman he met at an Orlando strip club and when the woman found out she was pregnant, Miller dosed her with an abortion pill without her knowledge, leading to the termination of the pregnancy, and almost killed the woman. In a statement posted to his Twitter at the time, Miller claimed, “There is no validity to the false accusations made in the document Arlene ‘AJ’ Delgado filed herself, without an attorney.” 1) There is no validity to the false accusations made in the document Arlene “AJ” Delgado filed herself, without an attorney.— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018 In his second attempt at the suit last month, Miller argued that those court documents weren’t admissible. But last month a panel of judges ruled that they were protected under New York fair reporting privilege and upheld the 2019 decision. As a result, Jason Miller must now pay Gizmodo Media $41,868.23 in legal fees. Read original story Former Trump Spokesman Must Pay $42,000 in Legal Fees to G/O Media After Losing Defamation Suit At TheWrap

  • Danny Masterson Rape Hearing Is a Reckoning for Scientology

    Lucy Nicholson/GettyOne of the moments when I realized that Danny Masterson was very likely going to face trial for allegedly raping three women came on day three of his preliminary hearing this week, when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo interrupted proceedings to make sure she understood a key Scientology concept: That to members of the organization, non-Scientologists are referred to as “wogs.” She asked the woman testifying, who went by the name Christina B. in court, if she had seen the Harry Potter series. This seemed to throw Christina B., but I knew exactly where the judge was going. So a wog is like a muggle? Judge Olmedo asked, and the court erupted in a fit of giggles. Oh yeah, I thought, Masterson was toast. Four years ago I first broke the news that Masterson, the That ’70s Show actor and a lifelong Scientologist, was being investigated by the LAPD. Three women had come forward to say that from 2001 to 2003, when they themselves had been Scientologists, they were violently raped by him at his Hollywood home. I’ve continued to report every step of the case, as prosecutors settled on seeking a potential life sentence, the three victims and two other plaintiffs filed suit against Masterson and the church for stalking them, and when Masterson was criminally charged in June 2020.How the Church of Scientology Went After Danny Masterson’s Rape AccusersFrom the beginning, I was intrigued by how much Scientology was intertwined with this case. Not only because these three women had been Scientologists when they alleged they’d been raped, but as The Daily Beast reported, that they had not come forward sooner specifically because Scientology had overtly told them not to, or because they feared the consequences of doing so. (The Church of Scientology did not respond to requests for comment.) Even fairly casual Scientology watchers understand that the church has a frightening reputation for retaliating against members who bring it unwanted bad publicity. Such members are “declared suppressive,” and as “suppressive persons” not only get thrown out of the organization but can lose everything—all contact with their other family members who stay in the church, their friends, their business contacts. Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s words that someone deemed an enemy of the organization “may be tricked, sued or lied to or destroyed” ring in the ears of every Scientologist. Last month, as the preliminary hearing neared—the first time live testimony from the victims would be heard—Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller explained in a court brief that Scientology is “inextricably connected” to the case after Masterson’s attorney, Tom Mesereau, had claimed that it was irrelevant and no mention of it should be made in court. But I was still stunned at how much and how often Scientology bled into the proceedings this week, as the preliminary hearing stretched over four days in Judge Olmedo’s courtroom in Downtown Los Angeles. During the testimony and cross-examination of each of the women—Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, and Christina B.—Scientology was named as the reason they had feared coming forward to police or had told police incomplete versions of what happened (in order to spare Scientology embarrassment, said Jane Doe 1), or had feared the power of Masterson’s celebrity inside the organization (she knew no one would believe a non-celebrity like her, said Jane Doe 2).All of the women were terrified about Scientology retaliation, and still are. That’s why they’re suing the church in a separate civil lawsuit that alleges they’ve been the subject of surveillance and harassment since they came forward to the LAPD at the end of 2016. And when they did come forward, all three of them hoped they would be able to remain anonymous. But after the news broke about the investigation on March 3, 2017, and news organizations looked for a reaction from Masterson, his publicist named the victim who had been in a six-year relationship with the actor. (The other two women had not been his girlfriends, despite his statements suggesting they were.) After that unmasking, and because she believed she had no other choice, she chose to name herself publicly—and that’s why we’re using the name she went by in court, Christina B. The other two women were never identified and that’s why, as is the custom of most news organizations regarding victims of sexual assault, we continue to use the names they adopted for the case: Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2. For some reason, news organizations have been referring to the partial actual names of Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 that were used in court this week in a shocking betrayal of their own policies. In one AP story, for example, the partial real name of Jane Doe 2 was used, and then just a few sentences later, was followed by this statement: “The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.” There was no explanation in the piece as to why the AP chose to use the name in this case. Danny Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California. Lucy Nicholson/Getty The press did accurately report what these women testified to this week. That Jane Doe 1 had felt drugged at Masterson’s house and when she came to, she was on his bed and he was raping her. That Christina B. found him on her and had to pull at his hair to get him off. And that Jane Doe 2 said he flipped her over despite her protestations and began “pounding” her from behind in a violent attack. Each was cross-examined by Masterson’s famed defense attorney Tom Mesereau, who called up previous statements they had given between 2003 and 2017, highlighting what he said were inconsistencies in their accounts. Mueller then questioned them on redirect to explain those changes, citing Scientology often. Mesereau’s approach, to question their credibility and motivation for accusing Masterson, seemed pretty typical for a rape case. But the involvement of Scientology, which had tried to prevent these women from coming forward at all, made it especially unusual. On Thursday, during the morning break, a rather grungy-looking guy in a trucker hat came and served me some papers. It was a subpoena from Mesereau, asking for me to turn over my documents gathered in my reporting of the Masterson case. Attorneys have assured me that it’s a ridiculous attempt to intimidate or silence me and won’t hold up in court—especially in California, that has a good shield law for reporters. We’ve asked for and received from a court a hearing date in August to have the subpoena quashed. Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Comes Forward to Blast Netflix: ‘We Do Matter’It was difficult at times to sit and listen to Scientology being talked about by the attorneys and the judge, who sometimes were unclear about the arcane L. Ron Hubbard concepts that permeated the case. Take “wog,” for example. Judge Olmedo’s observation that it was the Scientology equivalent of “muggle” was a lighthearted moment, but no one took the time to explain to her that Hubbard, an Anglophile, had adopted a word that had an obscure beginning and long-racist history. British military men overseas referred to “wogs” the way American whites used the N-word. Even today it’s a word that British publications avoid using. But at other times, it was clear that Judge Olmedo had a very strong grasp of Scientology’s concepts of “suppressive acts,” and she learned things like “out-exchange” and “2D Sec Checks” along the way. Mesereau is a celebrity in his own right, of course, and his shock of white hair is his trademark. Through much of his cross-examination, I could see why he commands top dollar. He was methodical and effective, and calm and unflappable when the women he was questioning pushed back. He was impressive. But every time he waded into Scientology, he appeared to be out of his depth. And yet it was Mesereau who brought the Introduction to Scientology Ethics book into the hearing and used it to try and trip up Christina B. She said that Scientologists would not risk being declared suppressive by reporting a rape to the police, but in the chapter “Suppressive Acts,” there was nothing about not reporting to police, was there? He asked her to review the chapter, and then asked her to admit that she couldn’t find it.I was having a hard time sitting still in my seat. Even though I have never been a Scientologist, I knew that the book and other policies by Hubbard explicitly talked about Scientologists being prevented from providing testimony against other Scientologists. I wondered if Mueller knew that. The next day, when he had a chance for redirect on Christina B., Mueller stood up and came over to Mesereau and asked if he could borrow his copy of Introduction to Scientology Ethics. It was the most television-ready moment all week. Mueller then turned to a different chapter, and asked Christina B. to confirm that it did, in fact, contain admonitions against Scientologists to go to law enforcement, which Hubbard very explicitly referred to as corrupt. After demonstrating that Mesereau was wrong, and that he’d (perhaps purposely) pointed to the wrong part of the book, Mueller walked back and, with exquisite politeness, handed him the volume and said, “Thank you. It’s been very helpful.” The Church of Scientology community center in the neighborhood of South Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty On Friday, Sharon Appelbaum delivered the defense argument that Masterson had reason to believe that the women had given him their consent, and that they were motivated by jealousy and greed to wrongly accuse him of rape. Mueller calmly reviewed the testimony when it was his turn, explaining that in each case there was solid evidence that Masterson knew he didn’t have consent when he’d forced himself on each of the women, regardless of why the women were there, what they said afterward, or what they had worn. The judge, in her ruling, found that not only did she think all three women were credible, but that Scientology’s policies specifically helped explain why these women had been afraid to come forward earlier. There will be a trial, presided over by Judge Olmedo, and because of her ruling Scientology will play a significant part in it. It was hard to read Masterson’s expression behind the face masks he wore. He watched the testimony closely, took notes, and passed them to his lawyers. When Judge Olmedo announced her ruling, his demeanor didn’t change. And when she later asked him if June 7 worked for him as the date for his next arraignment, he answered with a hearty, “Yes, your honor.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • These are the states most at risk of a COVID-19 resurgence thanks to a drop in vaccinations

    More than 60% of American adults have already received at least one shot and a little less than 40% are fully vaccinated.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Doesn’t Care If Your Wages Don’t Cover Childcare. ‘The Marketplace’ Has Spoken

    The senator argued that workers should be forced off of the $300 per week federal unemployment subsidy

  • Police identify 18-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City

    Kailey Love, 18, died after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Kansas City.

  • Chernobyl's nuclear fuel is smoldering. To prevent another accident, researchers are studying the site's radioactive lava.

    In a lab, scientists recreated the lava produced by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. They hope to figure out how to clean up the radioactive material.

  • Ashley Cain Says Daughter Azaylia’s Funeral Service Was the 'Most Difficult Day of My Life'

    Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee laid their daughter Azaylia Diamond to rest on Friday

  • American Idol Finale Recap: Did the Right Singer Win Season 19?

    American Idol has dimmed the lights for the last time this season with the crowning of the franchise’s 19th (!) winner. Heading into Sunday’s finale, 49 percent of TVLine readers expected Chayce Beckham to be crowned the new Idol, with 28 percent predicting a win for Willie Spence and 22 percent believing that Grace Kinstler […]

  • After using Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and HBO Max for a month, I'm convinced Netflix could lose its crown

    If I had to pick two, it would be Disney and HBO Max - not because I don't like Netflix, but because I love its competitors too much to let them go.

  • Column: Why McCarthy and McConnell want you to forget about the Jan. 6 riot

    A serious investigation of the Capitol riot is the right thing to do. But it could turn into a nationally televised embarrassment for the GOP.

  • Prince Harry Says That "It's Incredibly Triggering To Potentially Lose Another Woman in My Life"

    The Duke of Sussex opens up about how public scrutiny has impacted Meghan Markle's mental health.

  • As COVID restrictions ease, "vaccine passport" debate intensifies

    Medical experts support the use of "vaccine passports," but the idea is a hard sell for the millions who distrust government mandates.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    With a deal to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK), telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) has completed a costly round trip into and out of the media business. AT&T bought satellite TV provider DIRECTV in a $49 billion deal back in 2014, following that up a few years later with an $85 billion deal for Time Warner. The Time Warner acquisition brought some valuable assets to AT&T, notably HBO, but combining the two companies never made all that much sense.

  • 8 Beauty Products That Have Won More Readers' Choice Awards Than Any Other

    Like a beauty unicorn, the very first lab sample of this silicone serum was the exact texture-transformer British hairstylist John Frieda was looking for in 1990 when he created the John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Serum. Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer is a gradual self-tanner that took seven years to perfect, eventually becoming the moisture- and glow-boosting combo we've loved for well over a decade. After its launch in 2005, it quickly garnered a 38,000-person wait list — and its first Readers' Choice Award.

  • Priti Patel refuses to say she trusts the BBC and warns its ‘reputation has been compromised’

    The Home Secretary has refused to say whether she trusts the BBC as she criticised the broadcaster’s bosses for failing to reassure the public in the wake of the Lord Dyson report into Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Priti Patel said the BBC’s “reputation has been compromised” and warned that it would have to “regain and rebuild trust and confidence”. However, asked by Trevor Phillips on Sunday whether she “personally trusted” the corporation, Ms Patel would not comment, instead saying she was “conscious of the hurt, the damage that this report has highlighted”. She added: “There's no question about that – trust and confidence has been undermined.” It comes after a six-month inquiry led by Lord Dyson, a former Master of the Rolls, who accused the BBC of effectively covering up wrongdoing by Bashir. The report found that Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines to secure the interview with Diana for Panorama in 1995.

  • Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic

    Biles, who last competed at the 2019 World Championships, had an all-around score of 58.4 points and finished ahead of training partner Jordan Chiles, despite falling off the uneven bars on her final event. For the Yurchenko double pike, Biles sprinted down the runway, did a roundoff onto the takeoff board, followed by a back handspring with a half-twist onto the vault before finishing it with a double somersault in a piked position. "I was just thinking to do it like training, don't try to overdo anything because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to overpower things," Biles told NBC Sports when asked about the vault.

  • Rick Santorum Out at CNN After Backlash Over Native American Comments

    Former Republican Senator Rick Santorum is out as a commentator at CNN, a network representative confirmed to TheWrap. His ouster comes weeks after outcry over comments the Pennsylvania Republican made about Native Americans in an April speech. His Twitter bio still identifies him as a senior political commentator for the network, which he joined in January 2017. In April, Santorum gave a speech for Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth group, in which he claimed there “isn’t much Native American culture in American culture” and said colonizers “birthed a nation from nothing.” A video clip of his speech went viral on social media, leading to public backlash against Santorum. “We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture,” the former senator and two-time presidential candidate said. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty.” The pushback was immediate. IllumiNative, a nonprofit focused on challenging negative narratives about Native Americans, called on CNN to fire Santorum at the end of April. Even CNN’s Don Lemon had sharp criticism for colleague Chris Cuomo when Cuomo allowed Santorum on his show following the comments. During that appearance, Santorum did not apologize, which particularly irked Lemon. A representative for Santorum did not immediately return a request for comment. Read original story Rick Santorum Out at CNN After Backlash Over Native American Comments At TheWrap