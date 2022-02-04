Threats and theft: The wretched life of C. Africa's peanut growers
In the north-western region of the Central African Republic, peanut farming brings hope to the residents of Paoua, a town some 500 kilometres (300 miles) northwest of the capital Bangui, but insecurity in the region means it's dangerous for farmers to travel with their produce. Paoua is regularly targeted by armed groups, notably the powerful 3R movement (Return, Reclaim, Rehabilitation), among several in the region that are seeking to control exports.