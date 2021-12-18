Threats at three Woonsocket schools prompt police response on Friday

WOONSOCKET — Police arrested two 12-year-olds Friday morning and locked down Woonsocket High School for about 90 minutes on Friday afternoon in response to various threats of school violence, the police said.

A 12-year-old who made threats at a downtown charter school was arrested at 8 a.m., according to Woonsocket police Chief Thomas F. Oates III.

At 9 a.m., he said, police were told that a 12-year-old at Villanova Middle School had made threats in an online post that made references to shooting and cutting people with a knife.

They weren't able to find the online post, but when they searched the boy in school they found him in possession of a knife, said Oates, adding that the child was charged with bringing a prohibited weapon to school.

Early in the afternoon, around 1 p.m., police learned about communications between a student who was not at school and another Woonsocket High School student who was in class.

Police were told that a student who was in class, in a separate building used for vocational-type instruction, had received information that an unnamed student was at school on Friday with a firearm.

Police responded to the campus to investigate. They locked down both buildings. They also became concerned about the whereabouts of five students who had checked into school initially but were unaccounted for, Oates said. They went through the school classroom by classroom to make sure none of those students were in the school.

By late Friday afternoon, they had located three of the five students and determined that those three students were not armed.

Woonsocket police logo

