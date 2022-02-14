Threats toward Enumclaw High School lead to canceled classes, 2 others locked down

Enumclaw School District canceled classes at Enumclaw High School on Monday and put two other schools on modified lockdown following threats of a shooting and bombing, police said.

Police began receiving 911 calls at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday from people who reported seeing an Instagram post stating that the bombing and shooting would happen at the high school Monday, Enumclaw Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Thunder Mountain and Enumclaw middle schools were put on a modified lockdown Monday morning after a similar threat was sent around 7:15 a.m., the school district said. Modified lockdown means no one can enter or exit the building.

“Enumclaw Police Department is taking this extremely seriously and will work hard to identify the person(s) responsible,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Other schools in the district are operating as scheduled. The school district said students who don’t feel comfortable attending class Monday can call to excuse the absence.

Police said additional officers have been assigned to provide increased presence at all Enumclaw schools.

The investigation into the origin of the threats is ongoing, and police said they are working to obtain information from social media contacts and partner police agencies.

Anyone with information that could lead to identification of the person or persons responsible was asked to contact Enumclaw police at 360-825-3505.