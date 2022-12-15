Threats at WSU leads to shootout with police; shooter dead

A man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University and threatened to kill his two roommates was killed in a shootout with police on Thursday morning, according to KHQ in Spokane.

Just after 3 a.m., KHQ reported a “shelter in place” alert was in place at WSU due to a SWAT standoff. Students on campus told reporter Bradley Warren the situation had been going on since 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to police, a man had barricaded himself in an apartment in the 1000 block of Southeast Latah Street and shots had been exchanged. Police added they did not believe there was a threat to students.

At 3:38 a.m., police cleared and shut down East Main Street to Bishop Boulevard.

At 3:48 a.m., police evacuated the building after a fire was started inside the apartment. Students were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum.

FROM THE SCENE: @wschuller44 sent me these photos, her son lives there.

The students have evacuated to Beasley Coliseum.@KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/4kLf8ANfi3 — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 15, 2022

At 4:23 a.m., Pullman police reported that the shooter was down.

According to Pullman police, the 30-year-old shooter was killed by a member of the Whitman County Regional SWAT and the roommates were safe.



