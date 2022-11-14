Three 14-year-olds, 15-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Rock Hill man

Three 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were charged with murder in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Rock Hill man last night, police said.

Officers went to an apartment on Paces River Avenue off Celanese Road, which is near the Catawba River just after 12 a.m. Monday.

Police said they were called for reports of gunfire, and said when they arrived, they found the man inside an apartment who had been shot more than once. He died at the scene, investigators said.

“The juveniles were angry about (a) discipline that occurred earlier in the day,” police said. They shot the man and left scene with the gun, which was obtained illegally.

The four juveniles were later detained at the Rock Hill Law Center and also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The gun was found in the woods.

The names of the kids were not released because of their ages. The man’s name has not been released either.

Police did not say if the man knew the kids.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 803-329-7293.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

