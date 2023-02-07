Three 15-year-olds kill 18-year-old in ‘random’ carjacking, Colorado police say

Don Sweeney
Three 15-year-olds are accused of leaving an 18-year-old man dead in an apartment complex parking lot during a carjacking, Colorado police reported.

The teens shot the man Jan. 20 and got into his vehicle, according to the Loveland Police Department.

A few minutes later, the teens also shot a 16-year-old after colliding with his vehicle while they tried to escape, police said in a news release.

“We’re not aware of any specific link between the suspects and victim,” Police Chief Tim Doran told KDVR. “So, it was random, senseless murder.”

The 16-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition, police said in the release.

The slain man has been identified as Nasier Graham, police said.

“Nas was not just some anybody. He was loved by his family, his friends, his coworkers, his school members and his coaches,” Okema Bassett, a spokesperson for the family, told KUSA. “We are just saddened, broken and we look forward to the conviction of these three criminals.”

Police arrested one teen Jan. 31, another Feb. 2 and the third 15-year-old Sunday, Feb. 5, a news release said. All three are residents of Greeley.

Two of the teens face charges including murder, attempted murder, assault and robbery. Charges for the third teen are pending from the district attorney’s office.

Investigators received more than 90 tips in the case, the release said.

They ask that anyone with information call 970-962-2032 or leave an anonymous tip at 970-221-6868.

Loveland is a city of 77,000 people about 50 miles north of Denver.

