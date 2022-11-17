Three 17-year-olds injured, one critically, after Wednesday night shooting in Aberdeen

Nov. 17—Three teens were injured after a shooting Wednesday night in Aberdeen, police said.

The victims, a 17-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys, were shot in the 300 block of Stevens Circle, police said. While the male victims are in stable condition, the girl is in critical condition.

Aberdeen Police responded about 8:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Stevens Circle for reports of shots fired, according to a news release. Officers found the girl with a gunshot wound to her head and one of the boys with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where the girl, who is from Elkton, is in critical condition, and the boy, of Aberdeen, is in stable condition, said Aberdeen Police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Neidig.

After the initial call for service from Aberdeen Police, the Harford County Sheriff's Office reported that there was a third victim at the 4400 block of Old Philadelphia Road, which is about 5 miles away.

Investigators later learned that this victim, a 17-year-old boy also from Aberdeen, was shot where the two other teens were shot, police said. He is in stable condition at Shock Trauma.

Investigators are following leads to determine a motive, and there are no suspects, Neidig said.

Aberdeen Police are investigating the shooting at Stevens Circle, and the Harford County Sheriff's Office assumed the investigation at Old Philadelphia Road, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 410-272-2121 or email msoto@aberdeenmd.gov to reach Det. Soto with Aberdeen Police.