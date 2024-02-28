Three of 24 defendants in Georgia's largest human trafficking case plead guilty

On Tuesday, three defendants pled guilty to charges in Operation Blooming Onion, one of the largest U.S. human trafficking cases ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), according to court proceedings attended by the Savannah Morning News.

During court proceedings held Feb. 27 at the Waycross Federal Courthouse, 601 Tebeau St., Daniel Mendoza pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud; Donna Michelle Rojas pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and Antonio Chavez Ramos pled guilty to one count of misprision of a felony.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, federal prosecutors dismissed multiple other counts in the indictment. Prosecutors dismissed two counts ― conspiracy to engage in forced labor and money laundering conspiracy ― against Mendoza. Prosecutors dismissed five counts, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and forced labor, against Rojas. Prosecutors dismissed three counts ― conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit forced labor and conspiracy to commit money laundering ― against Chavez Ramos.

Mendoza was sentenced to one year and one day, and Chavez Ramos was sentenced to probation.

As part of their guilty pleas, all three of the defendants agreed to pay restitution to victims, cooperate with the government and be temporarily or permanently disbarred from applying for H-2A visas. The H-2A system allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs.

Each of the three defendants have served two years or more on bond, and based on good behavior, will continue to serve time on bond until their sentencing hearing, which hasn’t been scheduled yet.

What crimes did the defendants plead guilty to?

The guilty pleas represent the latest updates in a case that has spanned more than two years and reveal lenient sentencing towards Operation Blooming Onion defendants, specifically those who have cooperated with the federal authorities.

Direct-examined by Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gilluly at the plea hearing, a Special Agent with the Homeland Security Savannah office answered yes-no questions about the factual basis against each of the three defendants.

On or about Dec. 10, 2019, Mendoza, along with Stanley Neal McGauley and Charles Michael King, mailed a petition to the U.S. Government, seeking 74 foreign workers to enter the United States with H-2A visas. As a result, on or about March 1, 2020, six victims entered the United States.

“He had a limited role in this conspiracy, but it was an important one,” Gilluly said during the hearing.

Gilluly said that Rojas recruited foreign workers to the United States and exploited them by confiscating their passports and threatening them with deportation. The HSI Special Agent testified that he interviewed witnesses related to Rojas. The witnesses told the HSI Special Agent, Gilluly said, that they dug up onions with their bare hands, and bled from the cold and the fertilizer. The HSI Special Agents conducted search warrants of Rojas’ home and found her purse, which had multiple passports and cash not belonging to her in it, added Gilluly.

Two victims died as a result of the violation, four victims were kidnapped, and one victim experienced aggravated sexual abuse and was threatened to be killed, according to the broader Operation Blooming Onion indictment.

Gilluly said that Chavez Ramos worked with Maria Patricio, the central figure in the Blooming Onion investigation, to bring in H-2A workers and benefited financially. He was an illegal immigrant who was not allowed to file H-2A visas, but Patricio filed H-2As, and Chavez Ramos supervised the workers.

Based on “substantial assistance,” Chavez Ramos received a sentence of probation, said Gilluly, who added that the government will dismiss him from the pending indictment for the same reason.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@Gannett.com.

