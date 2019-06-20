Three 3-run innings lift Red Sox past Twins

Mookie Betts went 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, and Brock Holt drove in three runs to help lead the Boston Red Sox to a 9-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers and Eduardo Nunez also had two hits apiece for Boston, which won for the seventh time in eight games. The only defeat in that span was a 4-3, 17-inning setback to the Twins on Tuesday.

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-4) won for the fourth time in five starts for the Red Sox, allowing four runs on eight hits over seven innings. He walked three, struck out nine and retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.

Max Kepler and Willians Astudillo homered for Minnesota, which lost for the third time in four games. Astudillo finished 3-for-4, and Eddie Rosario also had two hits for the Twins.

Kyle Gibson (7-4) allowed six runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked a season-high five batters while striking out three.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out single by Rosario, driving in Nelson Cruz, who had doubled off the wall in right.

Boston parlayed four singles and two walks into three runs in the second inning as Gibson struggled with his command, throwing 38 pitches in the frame. Holt, Chavis and Betts had RBI singles in the inning.

The Twins, who cut it to 3-2 in the third on an RBI single by Luis Arraez, bounced back to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Astudillo led off with a 420-foot home run to the back of the bullpen in left-center to tie it, and Kepler followed one out later with his 19th homer of the season, a 405-foot drive into the upper deck in right-center.

Boston took a 6-4 lead in the fifth on an RBI double by Xander Bogaerts, a sacrifice fly by Holt and an RBI single by Chavis, the latter hit chasing Gibson.

The Red Sox made it 9-4 in the eighth with their third three-run inning of the game. The frame was highlighted by an RBI double from Andrew Benintendi, driving in Betts, who had tripled, an RBI single by J.D. Martinez and a bases-loaded walk to Holt.

Nunez replaced Devers in the fifth inning after the third baseman departed due to right hamstring tightness. Devers is listed as day-to-day.

--Field Level Media