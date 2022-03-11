Three abandoned kids found in Texas roadway, another in ‘unkept’ home, sheriff says

Four young children in Texas were found abandoned after three of the kids “in various stages of undress” were spotted in a Texas roadway, authorities say.

The teens who saw the children running in the street at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, March 10 reported that one child was naked and others had diapers falling off, according to KTRK.

Deputies responded to a welfare check in the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive in Spring and confirmed three kids were in the road while a fourth was in a nearby home, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

”The home was unkept and in disarray,” he said, and no adults were around.

The oldest child, a 4-year-old boy, told responding deputies, “I think mommy is dead,” according to KPRC. Officials believe the children may have been alone for about two days, according to KHOU.

Child Protective Services was called to the home alongside sheriff investigators, Gonzalez tweeted.

The next morning, Friday, March 11, Gonzalez confirmed the mom and dad were found at a motel on Highway 6 in Houston, about 15 miles away from the home.

The 27-year-old mother was arrested on three counts of child endangerment, he said, and the 31-year-old father was booked on felony violation of bond conditions.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000 as the investigation continues.

