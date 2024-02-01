Three accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Orleans Justice Center

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was arrested, and two detainees were rebooked after they allegedly tried to deliver drugs into the Orleans Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Leaders with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said an investigation began on Nov. 29, 2023, when Jada Jefferson allegedly entered the Orleans Justice Center with a package that had a pair of white tennis shoes, which she said was to be delivered to detainee Reishad Womack.

Investigators reported that Jefferson was on the visitor list to see a disabled inmate who required a special shoe due to a foot deficiency. Officers grew suspicious when she delivered the shoes.

OPSO officers and Investigative Services Bureau detectives said they found three vacuum-sealed packages of compressed tobacco and 273 dosage units of suboxone sublingual film hidden within the sole of the shoes.

According to investigators, Jefferson was allegedly working with detainee Jerome Enclade to smuggle contraband items into the jail.

Jefferson was arrested and faces charges of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy and distribution or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Womack and Enclade will also face additional charges related to the incident.

“These arrests serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional investigative skills of our Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office team,” Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said.

