Three accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Orleans Justice Center
A woman was arrested, and two detainees were rebooked after they allegedly tried to deliver drugs into the Orleans Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.
Nikola Jokic missed his first game of the season Nov. 27 against the Clippers.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to give their takeaways on all the latest coaching news around the NFL. Fitz and Charles start off with the news that the Seattle Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Charles breaks down the hire and Macdonald's meteoric rise under Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo also discuss what Macdonald will choose to do at the quarterback position with an important deadline approaching for Geno Smith's contract. The Macdonald hire leaves the Washington Commanders as the last team without a head coach, and Fitz and Charles look at who's left on Washington's list and some potential sleeper names. Charles thinks Dan Quinn might be the best fit remaining, while Fitz still likes the idea of bringing in Bill Belichick. The duo move on to the latest coordinator news, as Charles breaks down the power dynamic between head coach and GM when putting together a staff and how it may be affecting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles have their two coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, as they opt for big names to fix last year's woes. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith, who was a fantastic OC in Tennessee before flaming out in Atlanta. Both hosts wonder if a Ryan Tannehill addition could be coming in Pittsburgh.
Ryan Murphy’s FX series looks at the famed author’s downward spiral after selling out his socialite circle.
The coffee giant is looking to get back on its feet.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Stellar Blade, Shift Up’s action RPG initially scheduled to launch in 2023, is coming soon. Sony announced at its first State of Play of 2024 that the futuristic game will launch on April 26 as a PS5 exclusive.
You don't need to resort to the dark web to find your illicit pill counterfeiting presses and molds. Just go to eBay and you can get one like new for a great price! Or at least you could until recently, when the Justice Department sued the company for facilitating the sale of thousands of devices clearly intended for illegal purposes — and now eBay owes $59 million.
The Pew Research Center’s latest report on Americans’ social media habits is out, rounding up social media usage trends among U.S. users over the last two years. While there may be a few small tweaks with each survey, Pew mostly asks the same questions every couple of years, making it possible to track meaningful changes over time. Most of the findings are intuitive, showing the slow migrations between social platforms, but there are a few interesting moments in the survey worth highlighting.
Why is Biden threatening to block some natural gas exports? Your electricity bill might have something to do with it.
The progressive Democrat confirmed Tuesday that she is under multiple investigations over her use of campaign funds to hire her husband to provide her personal security.
Andy Behrens examines how four playoff performances will impact fantasy draft stock heading into 2024.
The label said it's been pressing TikTok on three critical issues — appropriate compensation for artists and songwriters, protections from artificial intelligence, and online safety for TikTok users.
Mortgage rates are coming down, but that is unlikely to prompt a surge of existing homes to come onto the market, PulteGroup's CEO said.
On Tuesday, hackers stole around $112 million of the Ripple-focused cryptocurrency XRP from a crypto wallet, Ripple's co-founder and executive chairman has disclosed. Ripple’s Chris Larsen said on Wednesday that the stolen crypto was his. Larsen wrote the post less than an hour after the well-known crypto security researcher ZachXBT broke news of the hack.
With lockdown defense and a blossoming offensive game, Hidalgo is resetting expectations for a player of her stature.
