Three adults arrested on murder charges after Whatcom child’s drug death

Three adults have been arrested in Ferndale for the March 8 death of a 5-year-old girl, according to a news release from the police department.

The Ferndale Police Department arrested Melissa Welch, Cody Craig and Michael Doane on charges of first-degree murder.

“Investigators were able to determine that the victim had a very high and fatal amount of fentanyl in her blood,” according to the release.