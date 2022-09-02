Three Aiken men facing charges in relation to Crosland Park shooting in May

Sep. 2—Three Aiken men have been arrested and charged in connection to a May a shooting in Crosland Park.

Jerimez Sinquan Bostick, 20; Keith Nathaniel Sharpe, 21; and Bilal Razzaq Basser L. Bradley, 20; all of Aiken, have each been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting incident that took place around midnight May 4 near the 1300 block of Aldrich Street.

Police arrived at the scene in reference to a shooting, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

While at the scene, police met with deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, who informed them that five Black males on foot had shot at a residence and at a male victim before running into the woods , the report said.

The officer on scene spoke with victims inside the residence and a male victim, who was shot in the front yard and the backyard of the home, the report said.

The male victim told police he was in the front of the residence when five Black males approached him and began shooting toward him, the report said.

The victim ran to the back of the residence and found more people waiting for him who also shot at him, the report said.

The victim told police he took cover between three cars in the back of the residence before going back inside, the report said.

While on the scene, police observed multiple bullet holes in the front and back of the residence and on the left side, the report said.

Police also discovered multiple bullet holes in two of the three cars in the back of the home, the report said.

A female victim told police multiple children and adults were inside the home during the time of the shooting, the report said.

The female victim showed police bullet holes in the living room and the kitchen, while juveniles on the scene took police to a bedroom at the left rear side of residence where bullet holes were coming from the interior walls, the report said.

Bostick was arrested July 13, Sharpe on July 15 and Bradley on Sept. 1, jail records show.

Bostick is also charged with second-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms into dwelling, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and contributing to a delinquency of a minor, jail records show.

His additional charges stem from a armed robbery that took place on May 23 and an assault at a restaurant on April 26, according to incident reports from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Sharpe is also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, discharging firearms into a dwelling and violation of city ordinance, according to jail records.

Bradley is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging firearms in a dwelling and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Bradley, Bostick and Sharpe were being held at Aiken County detention center and have no bond, as of Friday afternoon.