Three Akron men indicted on lesser charges in death of Ethan Liming at I Promise School

The parking lot by the I Promise School's basketball courts was where the fatal beating of Ethan Liming occurred on June 2.

Three Akron men initially accused of murder in the beating death of Ethan Liming in the parking lot of the I Promise School have been indicted by a Summit County grand jury on lesser charges.

Liming was found beaten to death the night of June 2 on school grounds on West Market Street.

Deshawn Antoine Stafford Jr., 20, was indicted on four counts: first-degree and a third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, a fourth-degree felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault charge, according to Summit County court records.

His brother, Tyler Charles Antiwane Stafford, 19, has been charged with a third-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor assault.

Their cousin, Donovon Andre Jimmy Jones, 21, was indicted on two misdemeanor charges of assault.

All three had pleaded not guilty to charges of felonious assault and murder and have been in the Summit County Jail since their arrests June 11. Bond in their cases had been set at $1 million.

No additional information was available Wednesday night, including whether charges were considered or filed against anyone in Liming's group.

Ethan Liming

Police said Liming and three of his friends went to the school when members of their group apparently shot toy water gel guns at four people playing basketball on the courts at the school.

The basketball players ran away as two in Liming's group ran in their direction, police said. The young men playing basketball then turned around, ran back and confronted the teens at their car. A fight started, police said, with Liming ending up being pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m.

Liming's group included two white teens and two Black teens. Police have said there is no indication race played a role in his death.

