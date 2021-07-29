Three Americans create enough carbon emissions to kill one person, study finds

Oliver Milman
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Dane Rhys/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Dane Rhys/Reuters

The lifestyles of around three average Americans will create enough planet-heating emissions to kill one person, and the emissions from a single coal-fired power plant is likely to result in more than 900 deaths, according to the first analysis to calculate the mortal cost of carbon emissions.

The new research builds upon what is known as the “social cost of carbon”, a monetary figure placed upon the damage caused by each ton of carbon dioxide emissions, by assigning an expected death toll from the emissions that cause the climate crisis.

The analysis draws upon several public health studies to conclude that for every 4,434 metric tons of CO2 pumped into the atmosphere beyond the 2020 rate of emissions, one person globally will die prematurely from the increased temperature. This additional CO2 is equivalent to the current lifetime emissions of 3.5 Americans.

Related: Critical measures of global heating reaching tipping point, study finds

Adding a further 4m metric tons above last year’s level, produced by the average US coal plant, will cost 904 lives worldwide by the end of the century, the research found. On a grander scale, eliminating planet-heating emissions by 2050 would save an expected 74 million lives around the world this century.

The figures for expected deaths from the release of emissions aren’t definitive and may well be “a vast underestimate” as they only account for heat-related mortality rather than deaths from flooding, storms, crop failures and other impacts that flow from the climate crisis, according to Daniel Bressler of Columbia University’s Earth Institute, who wrote the paper.

Air pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels is also directly killing people, with a landmark Harvard University study published in February finding that more than 8 million globally are dying each year from the health effects of toxic air.

“There are a significant number of lives that can be saved if you pursue climate policies that are more aggressive than the business as usual scenario,” Bressler said. “I was surprised at how large the number of deaths are. There is some uncertainty over this, the number could be lower but it could also be a lot higher.”

The research, published in Nature Communications, illustrates the vast disparities in the emissions generated by people’s consumption in different countries around the world. While it takes just 3.5 Americans to create enough emissions in a lifetime to kill one person, it would take 25 Brazilians or 146 Nigerians to do the same, the paper found.

The social, or financial, cost of carbon has become a widely-used metric after its creation by economist William Nordhaus, who subsequently won a Nobel prize, in the 1990s. The measurement calculates the damage caused by a ton of emissions, factored with the ability to adapt to the changing climate.

Related: The race to zero: can America reach net-zero emissions by 2050?

Under Nordhaus’ DICE model the 2020 social cost of carbon is $37 a metric ton but Bressler’s addition of the mortality cost brings this figure up to $258 a ton. This change to the model would imply that an economically optimal policy would be to radically reduce emissions to reach full decarbonization by 2050, a scenario that has also been backed by climate scientists as one that would avoid the worst ravages of global heating.

“Nordhaus came up with a fantastic model but he didn’t take in the latest literature on climate change’s damage upon mortality, there’s been an explosion of research on that topic in recent years,” said Bressler.

Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at New York University who was not involved in the research, said that the social cost of carbon is a “crucial policy tool” but is also “very abstract”.

“That makes attempts to translate our climate impact into more relatable terms so important,” he said, adding that the new research on the mortality cost shows the “results are certainly dramatic”.

A series of heatwaves has swept the globe over the past month, including the dramatic heat and wildfires in the US Pacific north-west, where temperature records in Seattle and Portland were shattered and caused hundreds of people to die from heat stroke and other related conditions. Scientists say the climate crisis, driven by carbon emissions, is making heatwaves far more frequent and severe.

Bressler said that while his paper looked at the emissions caused by individual activity, the focus should instead be on policies that impact businesses and governments that influence carbon pollution on a societal scale.

“My view is that people shouldn’t take their per-person mortality emissions too personally,” he said. “Our emissions are very much a function of the technology and culture of the place that we live.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Developers to be banned from building on land in danger of flooding

    Developers are to be blocked from building on land at risk of flooding, with the Environment Secretary warning that climate change is heightening the threat of deluges destroying homes. On Thursday, the Government will set out plans to channel £860 million into 1,000 flood defence schemes this year as part of a package of measures to better protect households, business premises and infrastructure. Improvements to flood insurance will also be announced in an effort to encourage the installation o

  • Antibody cocktail may be answer for uncommon breakthrough COVID cases that put some at risk

    Reports of uncommon breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated Americans, coupled with the delta variant tearing through the country, threaten to undermine the fiercely fought wins against the pandemic. For the fully vaccinated who do test positive, if you are at high risk for severe infection, health experts are now turning to Food and Drug Administration authorized, virus-fighting monoclonal antibodies in some cases. "Receiving antibody treatments in a timely manner could be the difference of ending up in the hospital or getting over COVID (quickly)," Dr. Shmuel Shoham, infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told ABC News.

  • 'Here we go again': GOP not the only ones questioning updated CDC masking guidance

    People who got vaccinated so they could toss their masks are frustrated by the switch.

  • August long weekend shows bold weather divide across Canada

    A hot and parched western half of the country will be balanced against a more temperate and somewhat unsettled east.

  • Tucker Carlson Falsely Calls Dr Fauci ‘The Guy Who Created COVID’ (Video)

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to imply that infectious disease expert and White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci somehow is responsible for creating the coronavirus pandemic during Wednesday night’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Tucker was talking about so-called breakthrough cases of COVID-19; instances where people who are fully vaccinated still come down with the virus. In doing so, he questioned Fauci’s comments on the virus’ ability to infect those with both vaccine doses and

  • Los Angeles City Council voted in favor of anti-homelessness ordinance that would impact roughly 40,000 unhoused Angelenos

    The ordinance would prohibit "sitting, lying, or sleeping or storing, using, maintaining, or placing personal property in the public right-of-way."

  • Undergraduate admits to illicitly filming 12 women, debate over revealing his identity

    A man from a top university in the UK pleaded guilty on Thursday (29 July) to charges of illicitly filming 12 women mostly in Singapore as the prosecution and defence argued over whether the court should lift the gag order on the man’s name.

  • Florida Man Hospitalized After Putting His Hand Inside Jaguar Exhibit at Jacksonville Zoo

    The man was not identified. He has non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive

  • New Mexican vigilante group's sympathizers set fire to government offices, businesses

    Mexican villagers sympathizing with a new indigenous self-defense group torched government offices, businesses and houses in a remote mountainous region in southern Chiapas state this week, protesting rampant insecurity in the area. The violence in the indigenous Tzotzil community of Pantelhó late on Monday and early on Tuesday came less than two weeks after a group of hooded men, calling themselves El Machete, took up arms in nearby Chenalhó to confront drug-trafficking gangs. It was unclear how many members El Machete has.

  • Midwest under threat from hurricane-force winds as severe storm system strikes

    Organizers in Wisconsin postponed the biggest air show in the U.S. as a severe storm system threatened the Midwest with potentially hurricane-force winds, tornados, hail and thunderstorms overnight. Threat level: More than 5.9 million people could be affected by the storm system — which saw the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, postpone events due to be held Wednesday until the following evening amid the threat of 90 mph winds. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • Is China going to fry the global climate?

    Soon, China will be responsible for more total carbon dioxide emissions than any other country

  • Chris Cuomo tells restaurant owner who 'banned' vaccinated customers that he 'sounds like an idiot'

    On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo invited Huntington Beach, California restaurant owner Tony Roman on for an interview that quickly began to go off the rails. Roman made headlines recently when he posted a sign in the window of his restaurant, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, stating that they would only serve unvaccinated customers. The sign also read, “We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity.” Roman explained, in his own way, that the sign was to keep out those who would be upset by it. “Like I say to people when they ask me, if they're so blinded with their rage and their hate,” Roman said, “I tell them, ‘You know what, if you don't understand it, maybe we should put up a sign that says you're too stupid to come into the restaurant.’ I mean, it’s very simple.” The interview was painfully awkward at times and contentious at others, as Cuomo and Roman compared vaccination status, Roman listed far-right talking points on COVID-19 restrictions, and even brought up Cuomo’s brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Then the interview came to its inevitable end. “You’re pro-freedom but people can't wear masks. Tony, it doesn't make sense. It really doesn’t,” Cuomo said. “I gave you a chance to make the case. I wish you well. I hope your family stays safe.” “I made my case,” Roman replied. “You didn't have much to say. You didn’t have much to say.” “I mean, honestly, you sound like an idiot,” Cuomo responded, “so there’s not much to say. Tony, good luck with it. See ya.” “And so do you,” Roman retorted. “Yeah, only for having you on the show,” Cuomo said as Roman disappeared from the screen.

  • Children remain unvaccinated as delta variant surges, prompting back-to-school concerns

    With the COVID-19 delta variant surge once again prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend masks indoors for teachers and other vaccinated school employees, many parents are left wondering if the new landscape of the pandemic means it's safe for their still-unvaccinated young children to return to school this fall. Early in the pandemic, epidemiologic data showed parents a reassuring trend: children were less likely to be infected and more likely to have mild infections. Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics has shown that children have made up a higher proportion of overall COVID-19 infections over the past couple of weeks.

  • Winning without Federer: Bencic reaches Olympic tennis final

    Belinda Bencic and Swiss tennis are doing just fine without Roger Federer at the Olympics. The 12th-ranked Bencic beat Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the gold-medal match at the Tokyo Games. After a short rest, Bencic was scheduled to play again later with Swiss partner Viktorija Golubic against the Brazilian pair of Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani in the semifinals of the doubles tournament.

  • Heat dome dominates U.S. weather as a "derecho" threat looms in Midwest

    The latest in a series of relentless heat waves is bringing dangerously hot temperatures to a the Central U.S. on Wednesday, and will contribute to a severe thunderstorm outbreak across the Upper Midwest. The heat will expand in scope toward the end of the week.The big picture: Heat watches, warnings and advisories are in effect across 19 states, from Portland, Oregon east to Minneapolis, and running all the way south to New Orleans. Temperatures of between 10°F and 15°F above average in these a

  • CDC: Vaccinated people should get tested after exposure even if they show no symptoms

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its COVID-19 testing guidance for fully vaccinated people, recommending tests after exposure even if they don't show any symptoms.Flashback: The agency previously said that fully vaccinated people did not need tests after coming into contact with an infected person unless they experienced symptoms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The new testing guidelines came the same day that

  • Louisiana doctor says 'exponential' surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations 'isn't a controllable thing at this point'

    The infectious-disease expert Dr. Catherine O'Neal told CNN it felt as if Louisiana could look the way New York did early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Netflix Admits Michael Bay’s $150M ‘6 Underground’ Was a Miss: ‘We Didn’t Get There Creatively’

    Netflix wants "to be more consistent" at releasing movies that break the cultural zeitgeist.

  • Volkswagen CEO: we need to change e-car approach in China

    Volkswagen must change its approach to how it sells electric vehicles (EV) in China, the world's largest car market, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said, in a response to poor EV sales there. "Sales are picking up but it requires focus and different approaches as the customers for the EVs are much younger and different to our customer base we are having with the more traditional brands like Volkswagen in China," Diess told journalists after first-half results release. In the first half, deliveries of battery electric vehicles (BEV) in China stood at 18,285.

  • Cuba says Iran to start producing one of its COVID-19 vaccines

    Iran will next week become the first country outside of Cuba to start producing one of the Communist-run island's homegrown COVID-19 vaccines on an industrial scale, Cuban state-run media said on Wednesday. Both have produced a raft of experimental COVID-19 vaccines, some with patriotic names like Cuba's Soberana 2 - or Sovereign 2. Preliminary Cuban data from late-phase clinical trials suggests Soberana 2 and its other most advanced COVID-19 vaccine Abdala are among the world's most efficient, with more than 90% efficacy, although critics say they will remain skeptical until it publishes the figures in international, peer-reviewed journals.