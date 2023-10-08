Three Americans killed in Hamas invasion of Israel and others missing, according to State Department: report

At least three Americans have been killed in the ongoing Hamas war on Israel, according to a US government memo reviewed by CNN.

The reported State Department document also adds that other US citizens remain unaccounted for in the violence.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Sunday that Americans could be among the dead and said the government was making it a major priority to verify that information and rescue any US hostages.

“We are very actively working to verify those reports,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press.

