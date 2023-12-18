Take three: Another Japanese restaurant concept coming to this busy Lexington spot

Perhaps the third time will be the charm for an Asian dining concept at Lexington’s Topspin Plaza shopping center.

Machi Hibachi and Sushi plans to open at 5341-C Sunset Blvd in the plaza. A large poster touting Machi’s menu is posted in the window at the site, and there is a “coming soon” sign on the door. A peek in the window reveals that prep work has been going on inside the space. Machi also recently started a Facebook page, and there is a post saying it will debut soon in Lexington.

The space at 5341-C Sunset Blvd. has been home to two other Japanese concepts in 2023. In February, Taipo Ramen House opened at that location. Then, in May, the business announced the name was changing to Ichiban Japanese Express. Ichiban later closed its doors on Oct. 29.

The menu for Machi includes a host of classic and specialty sushi rolls. One of them is the Sakura Roll, which comes with spicy tuna, cucumber and cream cheese and is topped with crab meat, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce. The restaurant also will have a host of hibachi and teriyaki dishes, including chicken, salmon, shrimp and more.

There are a number of other businesses in Lexington’s Topspin Plaza, including an El Jimador Mexican restaurant. Bellacino’s pizza restaurant is located at the back of the plaza.

The plaza is located along the busy Sunset Boulevard corridor that is packed with retail businesses, including grocery stores, restaurants, big box stores and more. It is about a mile east of the Target store in Lexington. Nearly 44,000 cars per day pass down the boulevard in that stretch, per S.C. Department of Transportation statistics.