Three area men jailed, accused of operating illegal drug ring throughout Centre County

Three Centre County men were accused Monday of trafficking thousands of dollars of illegal drugs for more than a year.

Charles R. Scott, 41, of Ferguson Township; Dennis L. Brown, 54, of Bellefonte; and Woody D. Jones, 49, of Bellefonte, were collectively accused of distributing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine throughout Centre County.

A Pennsylvania State Police investigator identified Scott as the main dealer, according to a grand jury presentment. Scott obtained the illegal drugs in several Pennsylvania counties and New Jersey before returning to Centre County, according to the presentment.

He set up a network of conspirators, Pennsylvania prosecutors alleged, that included Brown and Jones, who would sell the drugs on his behalf.

Twenty-three controlled purchases were described in the presentment, totaling more than $10,000.

The first came in June 2021; the last came in July. Some were carried out at homes, while others were completed near a handful of businesses.

Messages were left with defense lawyers who represent each man on a pending case. Defense lawyer Stephanie Cooper, who represents Brown, declined comment.

Each were charged with felony counts of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and possession with intent to deliver.

They were arraigned Monday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied bail in each case citing “previous drug sales and grave public safety concerns.” Each is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 12.