Three-area officer involved shootings since July

The shooting involving Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton is one of three shootings involving a police officer in our area since July.

The first involved Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney on July 12.

He and a second officer went to check out a domestic violence call involving a man and his wife when investigators say the man shot Ney, then the other officer shot and killed the husband.

Ney got out of the hospital on July 30 but was readmitted to the hospital in August.

Officer Ney underwent surgery earlier this week to patch a hole in his skull.

The surgery patched the hole and they are hoping the issued has been corrected, Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill told News Center 7.

Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty on July 24.

The 15-year veteran was shot and killed after responding to a 911 call about gunfire at a Clark County mobile home park.

On Tuesday, the Springfield City Commission declared July 24th, “Deputy Matthew Yates Day.”







