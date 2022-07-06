Three Arlington restaurants shut down in recent health inspections

Three Arlington restaurants were shut down for violations including roach infestations and an overflowing grease trap in recent health inspections.

From June 26 through July 2, 70 businesses underwent food safety inspections. Mi Taqueria Mexicana, located at 301 W Division St.; Tienda Y Restaurante La Campina Salvadorena, located at 1115 E. Pioneer Parkway; and Tacos El 24, located at 3311 E. Division St., were all shut down and reopened within one to two days, according to city records.

Mi Taqueria Mexicana was shut down on July 1 for an overflowing grease trap, which is an environmental hazard. Inspectors closed the restaurant down to help “stop the discharge of effluent until the greatest trap was repaired and clean up occurred,” Aimee Rockhill-Carpenter, a health services manager for the City of Arlington, said.

Mi Taqueria Mexicana was reopened later the same day.

Tienda y Restaurante La Campiña Salvadoreña was closed on June 29 for major sanitation problems alongside a broken walk-in cooler that was out of temperature. Food was discarded from the establishment because of unsafe cold holding temperatures. The restaurant reopened on June 30.

Tacos El 24 was shut down by inspectors on June 28. Inspectors said the restaurant had a “roach infestation and copious flies present in the kitchen.”

It reopened two days later, on June 30.

With a perfect health score being 100, anything below 70 is considered extremely poor, and anything below a 75 results in a re-inspection. And although the three restaurants were shut down, only Tienda y Restaurante La Campiña Salvadoreña scored a 75.

