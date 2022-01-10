Three armed carjackers take car from driver stopped at traffic light in east Fort Worth

Three armed carjackers took a car from a driver who was stopped at a traffic light Monday morning on an east Fort Worth service road, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Fort Worth police responded to the robbery just before 7 a.m. Monday on an East Loop 820 service road at John T. White Road.

A 911 caller reported that four men, three armed with handguns, walked up while he was stopped at a traffic light and took his car, according to a police call log.

The suspects drove away southbound on East Loop 820.

The carjackers took a white Chevrolet Malibu with a Texas license plate of PGM-3487.