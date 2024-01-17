Three ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted in connection with fatal MS Coast shooting

Police arrested two 17-year-olds and issued arrest warrants for three men who allegedly fired into occupied apartments, killing one woman and wounding another person in December, Gulfport police said in a news release.

Police arrested one 17-year-old on Dec. 18 and charged him with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Authorities booked the second 17-year-old on Dec. 21 on the same charge, the release said.

Ezequal Elijah Simmons, 20, and Jaleal Montrez Malone, 19, are both wanted by police in connection to the shootings. Police also issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old.

The charges and arrest warrants stem from indiscriminate shootings into apartments on Dec. 17 that police said left one person with three gunshot wounds and killed Donna Perkins, 24, of Gulfport after she was hit by a bullet while lying in bed at her building at 3318 39th Avenue.

The second victim, who the release does not name, arrived later at a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said. Police did not release details about that victim’s current status.

Police said an unknown suspect fired a rifle that struck the unnamed victim.

Authorities identified Malone as the suspect who allegedly fired the shots that struck Perkins’ apartment.

While watching surveillance video, police saw an unreported shooting about 10:27 a.m. Dec. 17, police said. The two arrested 17-year-olds and the 16-year-old and Simmons are all suspects in that incident, the release said.

In December, police said the shooting that killed Perkins in her apartment occurred around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Police have not said if they believe the two incidents were connected.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason DuCré said in December that a suspect had fired into a group gathered near Perkins’ apartment, and when that group fired back, a bullet flew into Perkins’ apartment and hit her.

Police said the 16-year-old, Simmons and Malone “should be considered armed and dangerous.” The 16-year old is 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, Simmons is 5-foot-11 and 149 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and Malone is 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Gulfport Police asked anyone with information on the shootings to call the department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Sun Herald reporter Mary Perez contributed.