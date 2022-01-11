Three armed men break into Houston County home, rob family at gunpoint

Houston County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three men who reportedly broke into a home and robbed a family at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that Monday afternoon, two adults were held at gunpoint by three armed men at their home in the 100 block of Marlin Terrace in north Houston County.

The robbers broke into the house through the back door and demanded money from a man and woman who lived there, tying up the man and hitting him in the head with a gun. A child who was home at the time hid during the robbery.

The suspects fled the scene, stealing three handguns and money.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is asked to contact Cpl. John Kamens at 478-542-2080 or 478-542-2085.