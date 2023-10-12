Three arraigned in attempted murder case

Oct. 12—Three people charged in an alleged attempted murder scheme appeared in court Wednesday in Lewiston for their arraignments, with one of the men pleading not guilty to charges.

Robert J. LaPlante pleaded not guilty to the attempted first-degree murder of Loyal Otis Dickson Jr. before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 20 at the request of his public defender, Gregory Dickison.

LaPlante and Timothy W. Allen were charged with felony attempted first-degree murder for allegedly "striking and/or cutting and/or stabbing" Dickson on July 14, according to the indictment read out loud by Monson.

Allen, 42, of Kuna, Idaho; LaPlante, 57, of Clarkston; and Kelley A. Wilson, 58, of Clarkston, were all allegedly involved in the incident, which drew an investigation by the Lewiston Police Department. Officers responded to a call of an injured person July 14 in North Lewiston and found a man unconscious with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office.

Allen didn't enter a plea but instead had his arraignment rescheduled for next Wednesday to give his public defender, Rick Cuddihy, more time to review the indictment.

Grand jury indictments are sealed and Cuddihy said that because of the indictment the "defense is well behind" on the case.

Wilson also had her arraignment rescheduled to next Wednesday to give her more time to review the case with her attorney, public defender Randy Reed.

Wilson is charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder for allegedly having knowledge about a felony that was committed and withholding that from a peace officer.

The maximum penalty for attempted first-degree murder is 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine. Wilson faces the same penalty for the accessory charge.

Wilson is also on parole for the murder of Charles E. Thrush Jr. in 2005 after being released in 2018.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.