Three arrested on 115 charges each after leaving hate symbols at synagogue and church in New York state

Three people have been arrested on 115 charges each of aggravated harassment after leaving pamphlets with hate symbols at several locations in Hornell, New York, including a synagogue and a Black church.

Aubrey Dragonetti, 31, Dylan Henry, 30, and Ryan Mulhollen, 27, have all been charged, the Hornell Police Department said on Monday.

According to the US Census Bureau, Hornell, located in western upstate New York, had just over 8,000 residents as of July last year.

Police investigated the distribution of the pamphlets on 9 and 10 July. Stickers with swastikas and racial slurs had also been left at houses of worship as well as public and private buildings in the city, according to officials.

At Rehoboth Deliverance Ministries, which has a mostly Black congregation, a leaflet was found with the words “Aryan National Army”. Similar literature was found at the Temple Beth-El Synagogue, according to the local paper The Evening Tribune.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Aryan Nations “is one of the country’s best-known enclaves of anti-Semitism and white nationalism”.

The three suspects were arrested at an address on River Street in Hornell after a warrant was issued in coordination with New York State Police, NBC News reported.

“During the search, evidence was located which depicted the crimes of Aggravated Harassment 1st, a Class E Felony,” the police department said.

New York state law says that the charge means that someone has acted “with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm another person” because of their “race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity or expression, religion”.

The description of the charge states that images of swastikas and nooses are symbols of intimidation.

The Evening Tribune reported that the three suspects appeared in the centralized arraignment court in Steuben County on Monday. It’s not clear who are their legal representatives.

Ms Dragonetti and Mr Mulhollen were sent to Steuben County Jail but were later released. According to jail records, Mr Henry is still in custody.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley said he was “absolutely shocked and appalled by the actions and behaviour” of the suspects.

“The City of Hornell is a very close-knit, welcoming and accepting community and there is absolutely no room for this type of hate or any other here,” he added. “These are three misguided individuals who have hate in their hearts. This is something that is not reflective of Hornell.”