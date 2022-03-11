Three arrested, accused of killing Fresno State freshman, police say. She was 19

Officers arrested three men in the past week accused of the shooting death of a 19-year-old Fresno State freshman, according to Delano police.

Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez of Delano was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting at Cesar Chavez Park on Jan. 2, 2020, according to the Delano Police Department.

A man she was with in the park at about 10:15 p.m. was also shot but his injuries were minor, police said. Three men approached Gonzalez and the unidentified victim before the violence.

The investigation was extensive, according to police, and ended in arrests this week.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Kevin Gonzalez of McFarland on suspicion of homicide, police said.

Two more men were arrested Thursday — Jonathan Gutierrez, 20, and Alexander Carrillo, 18, both of Bakersfield — on suspicion of homicide, police said.

Gonzalez majored in social work at Fresno State.

