Three arrested, accused of stealing $50K worth of items from San Mateo homes

(KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department arrested three people accused of breaking into two homes in the area on Tuesday. The suspects allegedly stole property from the homes that totaled more than $50,000 in value.

SMPD responded to Mission Drive at 7:22 p.m. after a person who lives on the street called to say he was watching a live feed from his security camera showing two people “ransacking his home,” police said.

Officers surrounded the neighborhood and found that the suspects had left the home. They conducted a search and learned that there was a third suspect, and the trio had also burglarized another home.

Officers saw the suspects jumping over a fence to enter a backyard on the 700 block of West Capistrano Way. SMPD used a drone to locate and surround the suspects.

One suspect was arrested hiding in a portable bathroom. Another was located running out of the backyard. The third was found hiding on a roof.

The suspects were identified by SMPD as Jhon LarottaVargas, 41 of Orlando, FL, Santiago HernandezGarcia, 34 of Los Angeles, and Jesus VelezHernandez, 32 of Simi Valley. They were all arrested for residential burglary, grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest. The stolen property was recovered by police.

