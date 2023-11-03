Three arrested after armed robbery at Natomas gas station turns into chase across Sacramento

Three men were arrested following a robbery and chase Thursday night that wound across the streets and freeways of Sacramento.

The incident began as an armed robbery about 9:30 p.m. at a business on the 1500 block of West El Camino Avenue in South Natomas, according to Sacramento police spokesman Officer Anthony Gamble. Police dispatch records indicated the robbery took place at the Shell gas station on West El Camino at Truxel Road. Callers told dispatchers at least two of the men pulled handguns on the gas station employee before running away on foot.

Officers at the scene received a match to a vehicle from a police observation device, according to radio dispatches, as the suspects drove away from a nearby neighborhood. A pursuit began.

After several minutes, the chase was taken over by California Highway Patrol officers, who followed the suspects for more than 90 minutes through Sacramento roadways. The chase, which took to Interstate 5 and Highway 99, according to law enforcement flight logs, wound through downtown and midtown, as well as East Sacramento — before ending in Meadowview.

The men were arrested by Sacramento police officers after the chase ended, Gamble said. The CHP did not immediately return a call for comment about the incident.

The men, a 24- and 21-year-old from Sacramento and a 20-year-old from Concord, were being held Friday in Sacramento County Main Jail and face felony charges of robbery and conspiracy.

All three are scheduled to appear in court Monday.