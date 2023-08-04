Three arrested after attacking their neighbors in Lincoln County, deputies say

Three people have been arrested after attacking their neighbors and leaving them with serious injuries, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Hauss Road after reports that a disturbance had occurred. A woman told deputies that she was inside the home with another person when two other people knocked on the door of the residence.

The woman said that before they could answer the door, it was kicked in by a man and a woman. The man and the woman then started smashing items in the home and accusing the residents of stealing from their mobile home which is located next door.

During the incident, police said the woman had a wooden stick and the man had a crowbar. While a third person was waiting in a vehicle.

The woman inside the home received a broken arm and other injuries and was transported to the hospital by a friend. The other person inside the home was beaten with the crowbar and transported to an area hospital where he was treated in the Emergency Room and released, according to police.

Police said three people were arrested in connection with this incidnet following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

James Adam Jones, 30, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, felony obstruction of justice, felony identity theft and felony breaking and entering to terrorize. He is being held at Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Kalob Ryan Pegram, 26, has been charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize. He is being held under a $30,000 secured bond.

Amanda Lenee Brooks, 25, was arrested on Aug. 3 and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and breaking and entering to terrorize. She was released after posting bond.

