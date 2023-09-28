Three arrested for burglaries in Rusk

Sep. 28—Three arrests were made Wednesday, Sept. 27, in regards to burglaries that took place in Rusk Monday, Sept. 25.

The Rusk Police Department had requested the public's help Tuesday via Facebook, asking anyone recognizing the tattoo of the person in a posted photo to contact the department.

After receiving numerous tips and information from the community, an 18-year-old male and two male juveniles were arrested for the burglaries of LaChara's Mexican Restaurant and two vape shops.

Police state a significant amount of physical evidence and stolen property was recovered.

"This is an excellent example of the successful outcomes that are possible when the police and community are working together to protect the community and solve crimes," read the Facebook post. "Thank you for your help."

Rusk police were assisted by the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division.