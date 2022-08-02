Three arrested after burned body found in vehicle in Thermal

City News Service
·1 min read

Three suspects were behind bars on Tuesday in connection to the burned body of a Coachella man found inside a vehicle in Thermal last month.

Coachella residents Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez were arrested in connection with the homicide from July 14, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Yamanaka was arrested Friday around noon near Mountain Drive and was held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of murder, arson, vandalism and various other charges, according to inmate records.

Cabrera was arrested Friday at noon near Mazatlan Drive and was being held on $500,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of murder and being an accessory, according to inmate records.

There was no record immediately available on Lagunez.

Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects.

The body of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, was found around 2 a.m. on July 14 in the 83-000 block of Avenue 60, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s officials said firefighters discovered the body while extinguishing a car fire.

Anyone with information about the death was urged to contact Investigator Loureiro of the sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Glasper of the sheriff’s Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Three arrested after burned body found in vehicle in Thermal

