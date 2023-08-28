Three arrested after business break-in

Aug. 28—HIGH POINT — Three people, including two under 18 who had been reported as runaways, were arrested after a break-in to a High Point business early Monday.

The alarm at Glass City Smoke Shop at 2505 N. Main St. went off about 3 a.m., and police arrived to find that someone had broken in, the High Point Police Department said.

Several officers began circulating the area, and almost immediately an officer saw someone who tried to run away but was quickly caught. Two other officers soon found two other people, who surrendered without incident.

Dakota R. Dockery, 18, of Thomasville was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. His bond was set at $1,000 unsecured, and he was released.

The two others who were arrested are juveniles. Both were charged with the same charges as Dockery but on juvenile petitions. Both juveniles were granted secure custody orders and taken to Juvenile Detention in Greensboro. Both juveniles had been reported as runaways from Charlotte.