Three arrested after catalytic converter theft in St. Peter

Oct. 13—ST. PETER — Charges filed in Nicollet County allege three St. Paul men were involved in a catalytic converter theft Sunday in St. Peter.

Police say two people reported hearing a sawing noise outside their home around 2 a.m., according to a criminal complaint. They looked outside and said they saw one man underneath their neighbor's vehicle, another man appearing to keep lookout, and a third man sitting in a Toyota parked in front of the vehicle.

After the group drove off, police arrived and determined the vehicle's catalytic converter had been removed.

A detective later located the Toyota, and the driver, later identified as David Htoo, 22, reportedly provided a false name. The detective said he observed a floor jack and reciprocating saw blades inside the vehicle.

The man in the passenger seat, later identified as Law La Soe, 27, also reportedly gave a false name to the detective. The man in a back seat provided his photo ID and was identified as Hser Nay Ku Taw, 22.

The detective said he searched the vehicle and found three cut-off catalytic converters. Taw reportedly told the detective two of the catalytic converters were from Marshall and the third was from St. Peter, and they believed they could sell them for $300 each.

He described Soe as the lookout in the operation, according to the complaint, while Htoo said Soe stayed in the vehicle during the incidents. All three men had active warrants stemming from allegations of similar thefts, according to the detective.

Htoo and Taw each face four felonies and three misdemeanors related to property damage, possession of burglary tools, providing false names and theft in Nicollet County District Court. Soe was charged with a felony for aiding and abetting property damage and a misdemeanor for abiding and abetting theft.

