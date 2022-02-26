Three arrested, charged with felonies, as guns seized along with massive amounts of narcotics

Law enforcement in Tarrant County seized a Brigade 9mm AR-style pistol, three handguns, 580 grams of fentanyl pills, 114 grams of cocaine, 1,344 grams of marijuana, more than 500 grams of unknown orange pills and $87,000 in cash when officers executed a search warrant earlier this month.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said its Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team and county SWAT team executed the warrant and made three felony arrests and seized the guns and weapons. The sheriff’s office did not say exactly when or where the warrant was executed, or name any of the people arrested.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for that information.