Three arrested, charged following fatal shooting on Two Notch Road

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged three men following a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies have charged Raymond Gilliam, 27, Trayvon Ellerbe, 19, and Suni Ray, 20, according to the sheriff’s department.

Around 1 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a person shot on the 8700 block of Two Notch Road in Columbia, according to a report released by the sheriff’s department.

When deputies arrived, they found an unnamed 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s department said that first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene from his wounds.

The State has contacted the Richland County Coroner’s Office for information on the deceased.

Investigators say they determined the victim arrived at a business and began causing a disturbance in the parking lot. The three men emerged from the business and confronted the victim, according to a statement from the department.

During the confrontation, Gilliam produced a handgun and shot the victim, according to investigators.

Gilliam has been charged with murder. Ellerbe and Ray were both charged with assault by mob second degree.

The three suspects were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Bond hearings for the three men have been scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more details.