Three arrested in Chehalis after police find more than 2,900 marijuana plants Wednesday

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol arrested three people in Chehalis on Wednesday evening after responding to a possible animal violation on a property off State Route 6, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff.

While speaking to one of the suspects about the violation, police could smell marijuana. A search warrant was executed and police found more than 2,900 marijuana plants in “a sophisticated grow operation” in a two-story building.

Police arrested three people in connection to the operation, one from Chehalis, one from Seattle and one from Renton, according to the release.

Police also confiscated growing equipment and $7,500 in cash, along with the plants.

Sheriff Robert Snaza said he’d never seen an operation of this scale before.

“This was a sophisticated, substantial grow operation, the likes of which I haven’t encountered before,” Snaza said in the release. “This was another great example of our partnership with the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Enforcement Team in preventing the unlawful production of marijuana in our community.”

Anyone with additional information on this case, or other unlawful marijuana manufacturing in Lewis County, are encouraged to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286.