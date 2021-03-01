Three arrested for child endangerment

The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 1—WHEELERSBURG — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that his office received a call from Southern Ohio Medical Center on Saturday, February 27, 2021, stating that they had a 4-year-old child that was brought into the emergency room with multiple injuries.

A deputy, along with a detective, responded to Southern Ohio Medical Center. Upon arrival, they spoke with the child and his mother who transported him to the hospital.

Detective Sergeant Conkel was able to determine that the mother of this child had not seen him in several months, as the father had custody. The mother learned that the father was incarcerated out of town and that he had left the child with his girlfriend. The mother responded to this address. When the door was opened, the mother saw her child covered in bruises, including two black eyes. The mother pushed the door open and grabbed her child, taking him to Southern Ohio Medical Center. The child was transferred to Nationwide Children's hospital in Columbus for his injuries. The child is currently listed in stable condition.

Deputies, along with Sergeant Conkel, responded to 1192 Possum Hollow Road in Wheelersburg. The residents arranged for their daughter to respond to the Sheriff's Office for a further investigation. As a result of this investigation, it was determined that the child had the injuries for at least four days, nobody at the residence had called for, or taken this child for medical treatment.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated as a result of the investigation all three residents were arrested without incident. Children services were contacted, which resulted in two other minor children being removed from the location.

Arrested was Kaitlene Bice, age 25, of Possum Hollow Wheelersburg. She has been charged with 1 count of child endangerment, a felony of the 2nd degree. Also arrested, was William Bice Jr., age 51, and Mary Ann Bice, age 44, both of Possum Hollow Wheelersburg. They were charged with 1 count of complicity to child endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree. All three are being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $50,000 bond. They will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the quick arrest was the result of the deputies, detectives, Southern Ohio Medical Center and Nationwide Children's Hospital working together on this investigation.

This is still an ongoing investigation anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘You had this coming,’ suspect says while lighting cop’s house on fire, NC police say

    Home security footage caught the suspect in action, police said.

  • 2 arrested for possession of child sexual abuse imagery in Madera County, detectives say

    Madera County Sheriff Detectives arrested 22-year-old Jose Pelayo and 27-year-old Ethan Hill Friday evening.

  • Swiss bask in reopened shops as COVID-19 cases drop

    The timing couldn’t have been better for Michele Pesson for Swiss authorities to order a reopening of stores across Switzerland amid a recent drop in coronavirus cases and deaths: Her son’s birthday is coming up, and she wanted to get her hands on something special for him to read. Pesson, a school teacher and administrator, was one of the droves of shoppers who turned out on Monday in a Geneva shop of well-known Swiss bookstore chain Payot to buy up magazines, books and other wares after a six-week shutdown that left only essential stores in Switzerland open because of the pandemic. “You get the feeling that it's something that's not just the stores that are opening — but it's a whole social aspect that's reopening.”

  • Johnson & Johnson waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine - executive

    Johnson & Johnson is waiting on regulatory approval of a new, larger plant operated by contract manufacturer Catalent Inc to begin large-scale U.S. deliveries of its just-authorized COVID-19 vaccine following initial shipments this week, a top J&J executive said on Monday. J&J will ship nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine around the United States this week and expects to deliver another 16 million doses later this month. "The first doses come from a smaller plant, which we could start up earlier," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said in an interview.

  • 'Please get in touch': Britain hunts mystery spreader of Brazil variant

    Britain on Monday appealed for a mystery individual infected with a highly transmissible Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus to come forward, more than two weeks after they tested positive but failed to give proper contact details. Britain said six cases had been detected of the "P.1" variant identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, against which current vaccines appear to be less effective. Two were in South Gloucestershire in England and three in Scotland.

  • 'A very close call': Lady Gaga's dog-walker tells of ordeal

    Ryan Fischer is expected to make a full recovery after a dognapper shot him in the chest.

  • Doctor: ‘Do not throw away that chance’ to get any of the vaccines

    Dr. Dana Hawkinson, The University of Kansas Health System Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control & Infectious Diseases Doctor, joins Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Kristin Myers to discuss FDA approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine.

  • 21 times celebrities recycled their red carpet looks

    These looks are so good they're worth repeating.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election-conspiracy-theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • The 9 most awkward moments from the Golden Globes

    The Golden Globes were done virtually, which led to plenty of technical difficulties and a few fumbled attempts to address diversity criticisms.

  • WHO: 'Premature,' 'unrealistic' COVID-19 will end soon

    A senior World Health Organization official said Monday it was “premature” and “unrealistic” to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year, but that the recent arrival of effective vaccines could at least help dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death. The world’s singular focus right now should be to keep transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible, said Dr. Michael Ryan, director of WHO's emergencies program. “If we’re smart, we can finish with the hospitalizations and the deaths and the tragedy associated with this pandemic” by the end of the year, he said at media briefing.

  • Exclusive: Mexico's president expected to ask Biden to share U.S. vaccines, say sources

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to ask President Joe Biden to consider sharing part of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine supply with its poorer southern neighbor when the two leaders hold a virtual summit on Monday, U.S. and Mexican officials said. Biden is open to discussing the matter as part of a broader regional effort to cooperate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but will maintain as his “number one priority” the need to first vaccinate as many Americans as possible, a White House official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Lopez Obrador has been one of the most vocal leaders in the developing world pressing the richest countries to improve poorer nations’ access to the vaccines.

  • Kourtney Kardashian admits Kim made her cry when she called her the 'least exciting to look at': 'I took it really personally'

    The eldest Kardashian was getting her makeup done by sister Kylie Jenner, who asked her about the vicious argument she and Kim had in 2018.

  • Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

    Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments.

  • Watch the 2021 Golden Globes' cringe-inducing moments that went viral

    Sunday's Golden Globes were partly virtual, which explains why Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Kaluuya and Tracy Morgan had some technical difficulties.

  • Goya Foods CEO said Trump is 'the still actual president' and doubled down on false election claims at CPAC

    Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said Donald Trump is "the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States."

  • Harry and Meghan invoke Diana in first Oprah clip and say ‘fear of history repeating itself’ forced them to leave UK

    Couple to discuss ‘breaking point’ in decision to step back from royal life

  • Penal Colony No. 2 'breaks people': Inside the prison where Alexei Navalny has been sent

    The penal colony where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been sent to serve his two-year sentence is "one of the worst" in Russia, former inmates and prisoners rights groups have said. Mr Navalny was reported to have arrived at penal colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov, three hours outside Moscow, on Sunday. Transfers of inmates within Russia's penitentiary system can take days or weeks and relatives often only discover the whereabouts of a prisoner after he or she has arrived at a prison. Mr Navalny’s arrival has not yet been confirmed by his legal team and he could be moved again. Former inmates of colony No 2 told the Telegraph that if Mr Navalny stays at the prison he will be subjected to a combination of intense isolation and gruelling psychological and physical pressure designed to mentally destroy him. “It’s one of the worst colonies in Russia. Former inmates are afraid to speak out about the conditions because they risk repercussions after they leave the prison,” said Ruslan Vakhapov, a human rights activist who specialises in defending prisoners for local NGO Jailed Russia. “Navalny will probably be isolated from the outside world and other prisoners will be prevented from talking to him,” Mr Vakhapov said. Prisoners face abuse by prison guards if they violate a strict schedule, he said, while the colony administration encourages prisoners to control and monitor other inmates. “There are no rights for prisoners in Russia,” Mr Vakhapov said. “Navalny faces immense pressure that can psychologically weaken him, but I think the administration will be afraid of using physical force on him. It could damage their reputation completely,'' he added.

  • As Texans lost power in winter storm, oil and gas pollution increased across state

    Environmental advocates say that during the winter storm: “We lost power, we lost water, and we gained pollution.”

  • Pakistani court grants bail to Christian in blasphemy case

    A Pakistani court on Monday granted bail to a Christian man convicted in 2018 while still a teenager of insulting Islam by posting a picture of Islam's holiest site on social media, a defense lawyer said. The court order in the eastern city of Lahore came more than four years after Nabeel Masih was arrested. According to his lawyer, Naseeb Anjum, Masih was granted bail by the Lahore High Court.