Three arrested for child endangerment

Mar. 1—WHEELERSBURG — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that his office received a call from Southern Ohio Medical Center on Saturday, February 27, 2021, stating that they had a 4-year-old child that was brought into the emergency room with multiple injuries.

A deputy, along with a detective, responded to Southern Ohio Medical Center. Upon arrival, they spoke with the child and his mother who transported him to the hospital.

Detective Sergeant Conkel was able to determine that the mother of this child had not seen him in several months, as the father had custody. The mother learned that the father was incarcerated out of town and that he had left the child with his girlfriend. The mother responded to this address. When the door was opened, the mother saw her child covered in bruises, including two black eyes. The mother pushed the door open and grabbed her child, taking him to Southern Ohio Medical Center. The child was transferred to Nationwide Children's hospital in Columbus for his injuries. The child is currently listed in stable condition.

Deputies, along with Sergeant Conkel, responded to 1192 Possum Hollow Road in Wheelersburg. The residents arranged for their daughter to respond to the Sheriff's Office for a further investigation. As a result of this investigation, it was determined that the child had the injuries for at least four days, nobody at the residence had called for, or taken this child for medical treatment.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated as a result of the investigation all three residents were arrested without incident. Children services were contacted, which resulted in two other minor children being removed from the location.

Arrested was Kaitlene Bice, age 25, of Possum Hollow Wheelersburg. She has been charged with 1 count of child endangerment, a felony of the 2nd degree. Also arrested, was William Bice Jr., age 51, and Mary Ann Bice, age 44, both of Possum Hollow Wheelersburg. They were charged with 1 count of complicity to child endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree. All three are being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $50,000 bond. They will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the quick arrest was the result of the deputies, detectives, Southern Ohio Medical Center and Nationwide Children's Hospital working together on this investigation.

This is still an ongoing investigation anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.