Three arrested in connection to death of Richmond woman found in York County

Three people, including two Norfolk residents, have been arrested in connection to the death of a 25-year-old Richmond woman who was found dead last Saturday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Tyosha Tanique Mitchell’s body was found about 6:30 a.m. on May 6 by a jogger. She was laying near the tree line about 10 feet off of Old Williamsburg Road in Yorktown, about halfway between Riverwalk Townes town houses and Colonial National Historic Parkway. Mitchell had multiple gunshot wounds and was not wearing shoes when she was found, according to Sheriff Ron Montgomery. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found 14 shell casings in the street nearby. A witness who lives in the area told deputies they heard gunshots around 3:45 a.m..

Montgomery said in a press conference Wednesday that investigators believe Mitchell was brought to York County by Norfolk residents affiliated with the “Mad Stone Bloods” gang out of Norfolk.

On Wednesday, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamica Danielle Langley, 24, of Richmond, Acacia Jackson, 18, of Norfolk, and Hezekiah Janile Carney, 24, of Norfolk, in connection to Mitchell’s death. They were arrested in the 400 block of Water Street in Portsmouth.

The sheriff’s office has not listed their charges. They are being processed at the Portsmouth City Jail and then will be taken to York County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com