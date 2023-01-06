Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside of Mercer Mall

Jan. 6—PRINCETON — Three arrests have been made in connection with the November 2022 shooting death of a man outside the Mercer Mall, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.

Three people including Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, were arrested by detectives with the sheriff's department for charges relating to the murder of Marquise Mclean that occurred at the Mercer Mall on Nov. 17, 2022.

They were charged with accessory after the fact; to wit, first-degree murder, and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court. They have not been charged with murder.

Cartwright, Terry and Reed were all arraigned Thursday afternoon by Magistrate Mike Flanigan.

Flanigan set $25,000 bonds in each case. All three men are currently free on bond, according to court records.

The lead detective on the case is Cpl. M.T. Hatfield.

