Three arrested in connection with Inver Grove Heights death
Authorities say that three people were arrested and booked on suspicion of murder after investigators responding to a 911 call early Saturday morning in Inver Grove Heights found a man dead inside the home.
According to a press release, shortly after 2 a.m. police went to the 2100 block of 78th Court East after someone called 911 and hung up. When they arrived they found a man on the floor who was unresponsive and later determined to be deceased.
Officers responding to the 911 call stopped a vehicle leaving the area with three adults who were detained, questioned and then booked on suspicion of murder.
Authorities say the following people were booked at the Dakota County Jail:
• Logan David Slack, 25, of Minneapolis, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
• Fotini Anest West, 25, of Minneapolis, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
• Sean Richard Lumley, 30, of Monticello was booked on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder in the first degree and then released.
Police say the death was not a random incident and that there is no danger to the public.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office will release the victim’s name and cause of death at a later date.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this crime to leave a message on the police tip line at 651-450-2530.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul man charged in Arden Hills carjacking and kidnapping
Crime & Public Safety | Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack
Crime & Public Safety | With 8 candidates selected for interviews, St. Paul police chief expected to be named by late October
Crime & Public Safety | In lawsuit, woman says correctional officers broke her leg in Ramsey Co jail, no hospital treatment for 17 hours
Crime & Public Safety | Tim Walz says court order forced payments in food fraud case; judge disagrees