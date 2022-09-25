Three arrested in connection with Inver Grove Heights death

Authorities say that three people were arrested and booked on suspicion of murder after investigators responding to a 911 call early Saturday morning in Inver Grove Heights found a man dead inside the home.

According to a press release, shortly after 2 a.m. police went to the 2100 block of 78th Court East after someone called 911 and hung up. When they arrived they found a man on the floor who was unresponsive and later determined to be deceased.

Officers responding to the 911 call stopped a vehicle leaving the area with three adults who were detained, questioned and then booked on suspicion of murder.

Authorities say the following people were booked at the Dakota County Jail:

• Logan David Slack, 25, of Minneapolis, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

• Fotini Anest West, 25, of Minneapolis, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

• Sean Richard Lumley, 30, of Monticello was booked on suspicion of aiding and abetting murder in the first degree and then released.

Police say the death was not a random incident and that there is no danger to the public.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office will release the victim’s name and cause of death at a later date.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this crime to leave a message on the police tip line at 651-450-2530.

