Three arrested in connection with local drug bust

Jan. 25—Three Pulaski County residents are in custody following a traffic stop and search warrant on Tuesday.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division were conducting surveillance on a residence suspected of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Detectives observed a male subject pull up to the residence; a short time later, the male subject and second male subject left the residence, according to the sheriff's office, which said that Detective Tan Hudson observed the vehicle on Slate Branch Road and witnessed it cross the center line on multiple occasions.

Hudson conducted a stop of the vehicle at the intersection of Slate Branch Road and Bridge Hollow Road, and was able to identify the driver as Larry Ellison, 38, of Somerset and the passenger as Robert Allen, 53, of Somerset, according to the sheriff's office.

Detective Trent Massey arrived on the scene, with his K-9 Leo to assist. Massey deployed Leo to conduct a walk around of the vehicle. Following the walk around, Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle, which located approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine in Allen's pocket, according to the sheriff's office.

Hudson conducted field sobriety tests on Ellison and determined Ellison was operating the vehicle under the influence of intoxicating substances, according to the sheriff's office. Detective Lt. Daryl Kegley then applied for and was granted a search warrant for the residence.

Detectives and deputies, along with members of the HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) task force, went to execute the search warrant at the residence on Monticello Road. Detectives tried to make contact at the front and side door at the residence with no contact, but could hear people moving inside of the residence and forced entry into the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Once inside of the residence, Detectives found Becky Allen-Garlandios, 43, of Somerset, in a bathroom attempting to flush drugs, according to the sheriff's office, which said that detectives were able to take Garlandios into custody and recover approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine from the toilet.

While Garlandios was in custody, she attempted to conceal methamphetamine in her pants, according to the sheriffs office, which said that a search of the rest of the residence located additional methamphetamine, marijuana, cash, digital scales, pipes, and baggies.

In total (from both the stop and the search of the residence), detectives located approximately 114 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of marijuana, and $8,409 in cash, according to the sheriff's office.

Larry Ellison was arrested and charged with the following:

—Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance;

—Reckless Driving.

Robert Allen was arrested and charged with the following:

—First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense — (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine).

Rebecca Allen Garlandios was arrested and charged with the following:

—First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense — (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine);

—Tampering with Physical Evidence;

—Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess;

—Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 ounces), First Offense.

All three suspects were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by Detective Trent Massey of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division. The Narcotics Division were assisted on the scene by Deputy Marcus Harrison and Sergeant Preston Pitman.