Three arrested in connection to Pensacola Village shootings

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shootings that occurred at Pensacola Village Apartments and on 9th Avenue and Springhill Drive, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.

Le’therious Wyer, 20, was arrested alongside a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.

According to the police department, all three suspects have been charged with multiple counts of statute 790.19, a weapon offense.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

