Three arrested in connection with street racing in Pierce, King counties

Three people allegedly involved in street racing in Pierce and King counties over the past two weeks were arrested by Tacoma police.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said a 20-year-old man who is believed to have organized and promoted a number of street racing events over the last month was arrested at a home in Tacoma.

That man was booked into jail on four counts of reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangerment.

Haddow said a 22-year-old man who is suspected of participating in multiple drifting and intersection takeover events was also arrested.

That person allegedly evaded multiple officers from Tacoma and Lakewood in the past few weeks.

Police said that when the man was arrested, he was sitting on a handgun, which was loaded with an extended magazine.

That man was booked into jail on four counts of reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of felony eluding and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The third suspect, a 22-year-old man, allegedly participated in numerous events in the past two weeks. He was arrested at a home in Tacoma and was booked into jail on four counts of reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangerment.