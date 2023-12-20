Three arrested in deadly 2022 shooting outside Mountain View market

SAN DIEGO — Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting last year in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.

Oshea Jones, 24, Leashaye Turman, 20, and Haben Haile, 25, were identified as the suspects, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The shooting, which was determined as gang motivated, happened on the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2022, at 3600 Ocean View Boulevard, according to authorities.

A man, identified as 27-year-old Jimmie Lee Roberts III, was found down on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper body, but later died at the scene.

Police say three men went up to Roberts and 54-year-old Dion Harrison, who were standing next to Mike’s Market, and shot at them.

Both were struck by gunfire, per SDPD. Roberts fell to the ground while Harrison ran away and was later taken by a private vehicle to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects took off running northbound in the parking lot.

On Monday, Oshea Jones was found and arrested in the 700 block of Third Avenue in downtown San Diego, while the other two suspects, Turman and Haile, were already in County Jail for other offenses and additionally booked on murder charges, Sharki said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

