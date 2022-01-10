Three arrested after deputies find large amount of meth, heroin, more at Mary Esther home

WYNNHAVEN BEACH — Three people were arrested Thursday after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators seized trafficking amounts of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone and amphetamine from a home.

The OCSO Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Special Response Team, executed a narcotics and firearms-related search warrant Thursday at the home at 201 Spruce St. in Wynnhaven Beach, according to an OCSO news release.

Deputies seized 79 grams of heroin, 119 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of amphetamine, 229 units of oxycodone pills, 558 units of Alprazolam pills, 15 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl and 127 grams of marijuana.

Four firearms, including one that had been stolen, also were seized, according to the OCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office seizes multiple kilograms of meth, cocaine, marijuana and combinations of heroin and fentanyl each year.

Jeremy Schnur, 46, Timothy Garner, 43, and Tabitha Love, 24, were charged with trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia following the seizure Thursday.

The OCSO has been “aggressively” targeting drug dealers after overdoses increased in 2020. The number of overdoses far outmatched those in 2019, at 277. In a previous interview, OCSO Capt. David Allen, who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division, said at least 24 people died from overdoses in 2020.

According to Allen, synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and heroin, have been responsible for a large number of overdose deaths. The substances are often disguised as counterfeit oxycodone pills manufactured to look like the real thing.

While searching a bedroom belonging to Love and Garner, deputies reportedly found seven grams of heroin concealed under a trash bag in a trash can. The rest of the drugs and firearms were uncovered in Schnur’s bedroom, according to an arrest report.

Schnur faces additional charges of trafficking meth, trafficking oxycodone, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Schnur has an extensive criminal history. His past convictions date back to 1994, with the most recent being in 2018 for possession of a controlled substance. He also has been convicted for robbery, burglary, possession of cocaine, improper exhibition of a weapon and aggravated battery.

